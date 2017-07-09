Ethiopia says working toward resolving Eritrea-Djibouti dispute, Gulf crises

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

July 7, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopia on Friday said it is playing its own role towards finding a peaceful resolution to the recently renewed tensions between Eritrea and Djibouti over their long-standing territorial disputes.

The secretive Red Sea nation, bordering Sudan and Ethiopia, has been dubbed the North Korea of Africa (HRW)

While responding to queries from members of Parliament at a session today, Ethiopian prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, said Ethiopia is working with the regional bloc, Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union (AU) to find diplomatic solutions to crises in both regions.

Renewed tensions between Eritrea and Egypt comes up following Qatar’s move to withdraw its peacekeeping force deployed along their contested territories.

Qatar pulled out its contingent on June 12 and 13 shortly after the two countries sided with Saudi Arabia and its allies in a major diplomatic standoff with Qatar.

The Ethiopian premier said Djibouti has already lodged a complaint to the AU accusing Eritrea’s military of occupying the disputed Dumeira mountains and Dumeira Islands.

Djibouti said Eritrea’s move to reoccupy the disputed area is in breach of the UN security council’s resolution.

With regard to Gulf crises, Hailemariam said his country wants the diplomatic row between the Gulf countries resolved peacefully.

He added Ethiopia supports Kuwait’s position in finding a peaceful solution to the standoff.

The Gulf plunged into a major diplomatic crisis as Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorist groups to destabilise the region, an allegation Doha denies.

Saudi and its allies halt land, air and sea traffic with Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian parliament has unanimously approved $ 13.8 billion annual budget for the next Ethiopian fiscal year which began today July 7, 2017.

Of the total budget, $ 4.9 billion is allotted for capital expenditure.

Over $ 5 billion is allocated to subsidise regions.

The new budget has seen a 16.9% rise to that of the just-ended fiscal year.

