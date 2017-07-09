SRF-Agar calls to escalate confrontation against the Sudanese regime



July 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Malik Agar has called on the opposition forces to hold an urgent meeting to coordinate efforts to escalate the daily confrontation against the regime.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Saturday, SRF-Agar spokesperson Osama Saeed said the political committee of the rebel umbrella has met to discuss the ongoing political developments.

He pointed out that the meeting has renewed commitment to the comprehensive political solution for the Sudanese problems besides giving priority to addressing the humanitarian situation in the affected areas and the need to adequately link between issues of peace and democracy.

Saeed added the meeting underscored that the major effort must be exerted on unifying the opposition work and escalating the internal confrontation against the regime in order to force it to change its policies.

The statement called on the opposition forces to hold an urgent meeting to establish a coordination mechanism to lead the daily struggle against the regime, saying the political committee will contact leaders of the opposition to that end.

SRF is a coalition established in 2011 between rebel groups in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile including the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Sudan Liberation Movement/SLM-AW led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nour and Sudan Liberation Movement/SLM-MM led by Minni Minnawi and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N).

Divergences appeared within the SRF groups in October 2015 when the three groups from Darfur region, JEM, SLM-AW and SLM-MM, issued a statement announcing the appointment of the leader of JEM, Gibril Ibrahim, as chairman of the rebel umbrella.

Since the SRF has practically split into two factions, one headed by the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) Malik Agar and the second by Gibril Ibrahim.

CONSTITUTION AND ELECTIONS

Meanwhile, the SRF-Agar announced it would boycott the government call to draft the permanent constitution, describing the call as illegitimate.

It further urged the opposition forces to develop a strategy to resist the 2020 elections, saying they shouldn’t only boycott these elections but also make use of the occasion to escalate the confrontation against the regime starting from today.

Late last month, President Omer al-Bashir said the permanent constitution would be drafted in the coming period on the basis of the National Document.

He vowed to launch a broad dialogue on the constitution before to send the draft to the National Assembly for approval, saying the document would then be presented to the Sudanese people in a referendum for final approval.

Last October, the political forces participating in the national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The holdout political opposition and armed groups refuse to join the process before to stop the war and create a conducive environment for an inclusive dialogue.

U.S. SANCTIONS

On the other hand, SRF-Agar urged the U.S. Administration to not lift the sanctions imposed on Sudan saying such a move must be linked to peace and democratic transformation agenda.

The rebel umbrella said it would send a letter to the U.S. Congress and the Administration besides the American civil society to demand them to retain the sanctions.

Last January, former President Barack Obama issued an executive order providing temporary relief from many U.S. sanctions against Sudan that have been in effect for almost 20 years.

Washington is involved in a five-track engagement process with the Sudan over the permanent lift of sanctions on Sudan. By the 12 July, based on an interagency report including the State Department the President Donald Trump is expected to issue a decision on whether to maintain or to remove the lift of economic sanctions on Sudan.

