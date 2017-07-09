Sudanese-Italian committee discusses joint cooperation in Rome



July 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Italian political consultations committee has held its fourth meeting in Rome discussing joint cooperation in the various domains, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said the meeting discussed ways to promote bilateral relations in the various political, economic, educational, trade and scientific fields besides mutual cooperation and support in the regional and international forums.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed to implement programs to enhance development and economic cooperation and facilitate banking transactions between the two countries.

Khidir added the meetings also stressed the need to continue cooperation in judicial and diplomatic training programs besides the exchange of scholarships programs and archaeological excavations.

He pointed out the two sides further discussed Sudan’s role in addressing regional issues including the situation in Libya, South Sudan and the Nile basin countries besides its efforts to combat terrorism, human trafficking and illegal migration.

According to Khidir, the Sudanese side briefed the Italians on the developments in Sudan including the implementation of the national dialogue conference, peace talks and the recent extension of the unilateral ceasefire.

He stressed the two sides held identical views on a number of issues under discussions, saying they agreed to hold the next meeting of the committee in mid-January in Khartoum.

(ST)