 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 9 July 2017

Sudanese-Italian committee discusses joint cooperation in Rome

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Italy's FM Paolo Gentiloni meets Sudanese counterpart Ibrahim in Rome on 2 December 2016 (Italian FM Photo)
July 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Italian political consultations committee has held its fourth meeting in Rome discussing joint cooperation in the various domains, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said the meeting discussed ways to promote bilateral relations in the various political, economic, educational, trade and scientific fields besides mutual cooperation and support in the regional and international forums.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed to implement programs to enhance development and economic cooperation and facilitate banking transactions between the two countries.

Khidir added the meetings also stressed the need to continue cooperation in judicial and diplomatic training programs besides the exchange of scholarships programs and archaeological excavations.

He pointed out the two sides further discussed Sudan’s role in addressing regional issues including the situation in Libya, South Sudan and the Nile basin countries besides its efforts to combat terrorism, human trafficking and illegal migration.

According to Khidir, the Sudanese side briefed the Italians on the developments in Sudan including the implementation of the national dialogue conference, peace talks and the recent extension of the unilateral ceasefire.

He stressed the two sides held identical views on a number of issues under discussions, saying they agreed to hold the next meeting of the committee in mid-January in Khartoum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)

The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)

Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.