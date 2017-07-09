July 8, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese army (SPLA) has dismissed reports claiming pro-government forces carried out offensives towards their main stronghold in the northeast on Friday, forcing United Nations to evacuate at least 25 aid workers from the town amid escalating clashes.

Sudan Peoples Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers singing pro-war song (AFP file photo)

The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said there were growing fears for civilians caught up in fighting.

The army spokesman Colonel Santo Domic Chol said taking control of the rebel headquarters would involve major operations which the general command has not organized and was not planning for it.

“There is nothing like that so far. We had a briefing yesterday (Friday) and there was no report of fighting at Pagak. You very well that Pagak is the headquarters of the SPLM-IO, where they have their military equipment, weapons, ammunition and everything and going there requires a decision from the general command upon approval and directives coming from the government but as you also know, the president has declared a ceasefire which we are observing," said Chol.

He added, "So t it is not true, unless the rebels of Riek Machar are planning to launch the attack on the position of our forces, then our forces will have the right to defense themselves”.

The military spokesman was reacting reports quoting the armed opposition spokesman accusing government forces to have launched an attack towards their headquarters Pagak for about a week. While the government denies advancement on the rebels stronghold, the spokesman rebel faction in government under Taban Deng Gai, confirmed the advancement, asking civilians to evacuate the town.

“Civilians in and around Maiwut n Pagak are asked to evacuate due to the peaceful advancement of the peace forces of the SPLA-IO under the leadership of Gen Taban Deng. Soon the peace loving people of Maiwut State will enjoy full peace and the long awaited government services," said Agel Riing Machar, spokesperson for the SPLM-IO loyal to the country’s First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai.

Observers and local residents with direct knowledge of the general situation on the ground told Sudan Tribune that government troops acting in collaboration with the rebel faction allied to Gai were carrying out major offensives in greater Upper Nile region.

The recent activities were allegedly carried out on the directives of the first vice president and his group with aim of gaining territories in order to allow him and those loyal to his faction assemble themselves for reorganization in designated assembly points in different parts of the region for reintegration into the broader national army.

Another objective is to deny Machar territorial control and the local support bases.

Controlling most of the areas would allow the government to organize the elections at which Gai would run as the running mate for President Salva Kiir. The loss of the rebel headquarters in Pagak would be a major political achievement to opposition forces in the unity government, and representing setback to a faction under Riek Machar currently under house arrest in South Africa.

