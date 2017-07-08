 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 8 July 2017

S. Sudan rebels claimed repulsed pro-government attacks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 7, 2017 (PAGAK) - South Sudan armed opposition forces loyal to former First Vice-President, Riek Machar said they repulsed pro-government attacks in Torit, Mangok, Mathiang, Malou and Biot on Friday.

JPEG - 9.2 kb
Rebel fighters aligned with former vice-president Riek Machar march through a village inside rebel-controlled territory in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 9 February 2014 (Photo: Reuters)

The rebel spokesperson Brigadier Gen, William Gatjiath said the recent attack undermines efforts to bring peace to the country.

The clashes, the official said, occurred as pro-government forces allegedly tried to regain areas controlled by the rebel forces.

“In the Mangok, Mathiang, Malou and Biot fighting, the gallant SPLA-IO [South Sudan armed opposition] forces of Division Five (5) under the command of Cdr Major General Khor Chuol Giet and Deputy Sector Four (4) Commander Major General Peter Lim Bol resisted and repulsed the Juba regime aggression from the Guelguk direction back to their Malou temporary trenches, where their remnants are now being contained,” Gatjiath said in a statement.

He also claimed pro-government forces suffered heavy losses as they attempted to advance towards territories held by the SPLA-IO.

Sudan Tribune could not independently verify claims made by the rebels.

The SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul told Sudan Tribune that fighting erupted Friday between their forces and government troops around Boro Medina in Western Bhar el Ghazal region.

He claimed the armed opposition forces regained more territories near Raja and repulsed several attacks from government-allied forces.

13 militias allied to the government were killed and two others injured, said Lam, adding that they captured seven AK-47 guns.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition is calling on the United Nations, African Union and the international community to hold Juba responsible for the brutal and ruthless killing of civilians in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)

The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)

Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.