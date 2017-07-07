 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 7 July 2017

South Sudan risks army unrest over delayed payment of salaries

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 7, 2017 (JUBA) – There are fears months of delayed salary payments could spark unrest among South Sudanese army (SPLA) soldiers and other security organs in the world’s youngest nation.

JPEG - 17.2 kb
SPLA soldiers are seen at the airport in Bor January 19, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeaunu)

In recent months, the government has been making several attempts to solicit financial help from the donor community and other financial institutions in the wake of the economic crisis.

The young nation, its finance minister admitted on Thursday, admitted on Thursday is currently facing a serious financial meltdown with the country’s economy showing no sign of a positive outlook.

“I would like to announce that we are working on paying one month salaries. It will be paid in three to four days”, said Stephen Dhieu Dau.

The prevailing situation appears to have affected the security forces with some threatening to stage protests in what could represent a threat to an already fragile peace and stability in the country.

Delays in salary payments, the minister explained, could largely be attributed to the conflict that has affected the country since 2013.

“That’s why we have arrears in the national government, the state governments and our embassies abroad”, further stressed Dau.

A military officer told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the military would no longer accept delays due to the unbearable situations they face within the institution.

He faulted the finance ministry of allegedly failing to fulfill increments.

“What is happening is beyond tolerance. They are not feeling anything because they are eating, traveling in and out of the country. When a minister or a general is sick, they travel out and come at will, but when a soldier is sick, no attention is paid. Salaries are not paid on time,” said the officer, who preferred anonymity.

“Like now it is going to three months without payment. What kind of government is this?” asked the officer.

He also wondered why the government under President Salva Kiir had failed to fulfill promises made to raise the pay for junior officers.

“They promised a salary increment and now they are backtracking and not only from their promises but even giving us the meagre salaries which we have always been paid. Now they are talking of something else. They think people are fools”, stressed the officer.

South Sudan has suffered political instability and external shocks over the last two and a half years.

Observers, however, say despite being oil-rich, the young nation was likely to record negative gross domestic product growth in 2016 after growing by 30.7% two years ago, largely due its conflict, decline in oil production and global fall in oil prices.

Last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of further in South Sudan’s economic situation, unless quick economic reform policies were adopted and political environment eased.

Although potentially rich, South Sudan is ranked one of the poorest in Africa and the world at large, with the worst indicators of health, education and underdevelopment.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 July 20:11, by Eastern

    How can RED CATERPILLARS mobilzed by King Malong be paid? How about those who died in the bushes? What the Mathiang Anyoors have done is priceless!!!!

    repondre message

    • 7 July 21:11, by Majesty

      SPLA was on wrong hand till true soldier Gen. Malong took over. His sudden removal elevate and elate enemies across the world. Malong prioritized the army and within few years at his hand, SPLA was recognized one the continent strongest fighting forces. Coward Salva Kiir should pay for humiliating SPLA true commander and defender.

      repondre message

  • 7 July 20:44, by Lenin Bull

    Eastern, the current SPLA is pure and patriotic comprising of the real elements or their young ones that braved the 21 years without money payment enduring intense fighting, deprivations, hunger, and diseases. They will not do anything bad or unpatriotic to their country and people. Those miserable stomach-let fake SPLA/militas would misbehave in such circumstances have all gone away with Riek as

    repondre message

  • 7 July 20:48, by Lenin Bull

    IO bandits.Our gallant SPLA understand the present situation of our country in which OIL fields have been burned down by Riek’s mad forces, no meaning sizable taxation money is being collected on roads due to low volume of goods and services moving into and across South Sudan and above all international conspiracy of withholding funding to South Sudan to starve the people and government to accept

    repondre message

  • 7 July 20:54, by Lenin Bull

    SPLA_IO especially Riek back into government after their failed bid through attempted coup initially and now failed/defeated rebellion. Patriotic folks of my motherland I wish you SIXTH HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY celebrations.We are free forever Riek and Kiir will day if not soon go and our land will be happy again.

    repondre message

  • 7 July 21:38, by john locke

    Alot of you in here are morons, i can tell ypure jiangs. How do you or better yet can you blame riek machar for a war started and planned by both kiir and malong. The people are and country are suffering because kiir wants to rule forever. Blame kiir and malong. No an innocent man like riek who freed you from the arabs.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)

The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)

Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.