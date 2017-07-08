Electricity supply to resume in Wau state, says minister

July 6, 2017 (WAU) – South Sudan’s minister for electricity and dams, Dheiu Mathok has assured citizens of Wau town that the newly-built power plant will ensure adequate supply of electricity to the population.

Electricty and Dams minister, Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol (ST)

The minister was in Wau town to inspect the power station, which went off due to the economic crisis that hit the nation in 2011.

“Wau power station is soon resuming its operation to supply electricity to residents,” explained the electricity and dams minister.

According to the minister, his team was in Wau town to inspect the damages as well as the technical requirements that the station needed to enhance the resumption of power supply in the town.

The official, however, told residents that the power would not be supplied and it’s an obligation to pay so as to cover operation costs.

South Sudan, statistics from African Development Bank (AfDB) show, has the lowest per capita electricity consumption in Africa, with a per capita consumption of between 1 to 3 kWh, compared to an average in Sub-Saharan Africa of 80 kWh. This is reportedly due partly to the underdeveloped energy infrastructure in the young nation, which has been severely impacted by decades of conflict.

However, based on 2013 data, only 1% of the country reportedly has access to grid electricity, due to the low level of power generation and the insufficient distribution network. Also, only 4% of urban areas are reportedly connected to power, but these areas are subject to load shedding and forced power outages.

(ST)