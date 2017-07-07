 
 
 
New Twic state cabinet ministers sworn-in

July 5, 2017 (TWIC) – The newly-appointed cabinet ministers, advisors and heads of the commission appointed by South Sudan’s Twic state governor, Manyiel Kuol last week took oath of office on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, information minister, Joseph Majak Tok thanked the governor for the trust bestowed upon them.

“We shall pick up from where the former ministers have left and accomplish whatever they might have started,” said Majak.

The chairperson of the state anti-corruption commission, John Macham Atem who spoke on behalf of the advisors, called on the government officials to cooperate with him to minimize corruption.

“Corruption needs collective responsibility in order to reduce it. As you have might know, corruption is a major problem our country is facing,” he told members of the state cabinet.

Governor Kuol, however, advised and directed all the new officials to put aside their political affiliations and work for citizens’ interests.

“Regardless of your political background, whoever is appointed should put Twic first for interests of the citizens they serve,” he said.

The governor, in the decree, appointed three armed opposition faction officials as part of provision of the August 2015 peace deal.

(ST)

