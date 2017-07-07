July 6, 2017 (JUBA) – The leader of African Youth Action Network (AYAN) has called for calm among South Sudanese youths who hail from the country’s Jonglei and Equatoria states, while urging them to refrain from the hate speech capable of dividing the young nation.

Section of participants during the Youth peace and reconciliation workshop in Wau on 5, November, 2016 (ST Photo)

AYAN’s executive director, Malual Bol Kiir said the recent exchange involving hate speeches between Equatorians and Bor youths places the future of young people in South Sudan in a critical situation.

Bol specifically cited a 28 July letter allegedly written by Bor Community Youth Association, calling for evacuation of Equatorian aid workers working in Bor, describing it as totally “unacceptable”.

“We the young people should strive at building synergies, building peace and fight for our inclusion on the development agenda. This fight only threatens our unity and making us vulnerable in the face of the looming crisis in the country,” Bol said.

”We should together as youth get rid of the ethnic sentiments planted in us by our politicians who lack vision and continue destroying our beloved nation since their days are numbered. We should concentrate rather on redirecting our efforts towards finding sustainable peace in the country,” he stressed.

The outspoken youth leader urged young people to work for the common interest of the nation and warned that any division among the youths will worsen the conflicts caused by the nation’s politicians.

The ongoing conflicts in South Sudan, according to the United Nations, has displaced 1.2 million people who have fled to neighboring countries, while 5.7 million are exposed to famine.

(ST)