S. Sudan official warns over threats to expel Equatorians

July 6, 2017 (JUBA) - An adviser to South Sudan government has warned of punitive actions against those who issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Equatorian citizens working and living in Jonglei state.

The map of Jonglei state in red

“Jonglei is part of the Republic of South Sudan and any citizen has a right to live and work anywhere within the territory of South Sudan. And those who issued such statements undermined the constitution, the freedom of movement and residence, which is unacceptable,” the presidential aide on decentralization and intergovernmental linkage, Tor Deng Mawien said Thursday.

“Those who needs to explain the cause of their actions, otherwise the government would deal with them”, he added.

Mawien also commended Jonglei state authorities for distancing themselves from the letter, saying the country was now championing reconciliation instead of polarization through hate statement.

The official was reacting to a statement in which the Bor Community Youth Association issued an ultimatum for natives of Equatoria region in the state to leave, amid claims that several Dinkas were being killed along roads in Equatoria region, loss of jobs and that non-governmental entities allegedly hosted rebels from Equatoria region.

The police on Tuesday arrested 14 youth in Jonglei state after Bor youth called for evacuation of people of Equatoria who work with United Nations agencies and non-governmental entities in response to alleged killing Dinkas living in Equatoria region.

The youth, in the letter, said they want Equatorians working in their area to leave within 72 hours or face consequences in revenge for alleged death of members of the Dinka community killed on Juba-Yei, Juba- Bor and Juba-Nimule roads.

Jonglei state officials, however, distanced themselves from the youth’s letter.

(ST)

  • 7 July 07:30, by Theallseeingeye

    “Jonglei is part of the Republic of South Sudan and any citizen has a right to live and work anywhere within the territory of South Sudan. And those who issued such statements undermined the constitution, the freedom of movement and residence, which is unacceptable," these Jienge think they are the only ones entitled to these citizen rights. now where is ND 4 forgiveness and reconciliation spirit?

    • 7 July 07:37, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Why are they be expel, let them kill because they are killing Dinkas in their ways to Juba.

  • 7 July 07:32, by Lenin Bull

    Congratulations Mr.Mawien for those strong words. It should not only end there. More actions are required also to defend the innocent civilians dying on targeted killing on roads in all parts of South Sudan. The criminals should be punished wherever they rear their ugly heads whether in Jonglei, Gogrial, Rumbek, Pibor or Equatoria.

  • 7 July 07:37, by Newsudan

    wow,wow.South Sudan, Syria of Africa. but govt should also issued such statement when Io Riek terrorists butchered innocent Dinka Civilians on the Road,Jieng Jonglei have endured much.

  • 7 July 07:38, by Joyuma John

    it is too late for Tor to issue his statement as such, already the Bor community all over the world had already condemned the few youth who have decided so and if we all have been listing to the media this week the Jonglei deputy governorhad issued his statement condemning and arrested youth ring leaders from taking law into their own hands. let the Tor dwell in J1 problem, this issue is off.

