South Sudanese army says repulsed rebel attack in Lol state

July 6, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese army (SPLA) said it repulsed rebels who attempted to regain territories occupied by its forces in Lol state.

JPEG - 73.3 kb
Sudan People’s Liberation Army soldiers walk along a road near Bor, on January 31, 2014 (AFP Photo)

The armed opposition forces loyal to South Sudan’s former First Vice President, Riek Machar reportedly launched an attack Wednesday from two different fronts, targeting a military base north-west of the state administrative headquarters, Raja.

Lol state minister of agriculture, Angok Achuol Barjok, said government successfully repulsed and drove away rebel fighters from Bor Medina town after fierce fighting.

“The rebels today (Wednesday) launched attack on the position held by our forces in Bor Medina but they were repulsed. They came in two different groups and directions. One group attacked the military base and another group attacked the market. But they were all defeated and driven away,” said Barjok.

He added, “Two of their fighters were also captured and they are now in the custody of our forces”.

The army spokesman, Colonel Santo Domic confirmed the clash, but did not provide details, awaiting reports from the area command.

He said government forces remain committed to observing the unilateral ceasefire declared by the president, but said their forces will defend themselves from any attack.

South Sudan has experienced civil war since 2013, when President Salva Kiir fired Machar. The conflict, the United Nation says, has sparked Africa’s worst refugee crisis.

(ST)

  • 6 July 23:37, by Theone

    They attacked the market(civilians) and from there they should not be called rebels. They are bandits(theives)

    KHARTOUM will not be able to give food for all you. Get Used to That.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



