JEM-Dabago threatens to pull out of Sudanese government

July 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The former rebel Justice and Equality Movement faction led by Bakheit Abdallah Dabago (JEM-Dabago) said its participation in the Government of National Consensus (GNC) is at stake accusing deputy of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) of ignoring its demands.

Darfur rebel group JEM-Dabago hold a press conference in Khartoum on 21 May 2014 (ST)

Following the announcement of the GNC last May, JEM-Dabago accused the NCP of reducing the Movement’s share in the government, calling the move a clear violation for the power sharing protocol signed with the Sudanese government.

The JEM-Dabago official spokesperson Ahmed Abdel-Magid on Wednesday told Sudan Tribune that the First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih has referred its objection regarding the GNC to the NCP deputy chairman Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid saying however the latter has ignored it.

He pointed that the Movement’s share in the previous government included one state minister, 4 regional ministers, 3 presidential commissioners and 13 members at Darfur’s regional legislature council, saying the Movement’s share at the regional level has been reduced to 2 ministers and one presidential commissioner.

Abdel-Magid demanded the NCP to at least give them the same previous share, saying the Movement’s share has been provided for in the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).

In April 2013, JEM-Dabago, a breakaway group from JEM, inked a peace agreement negotiated with the Sudanese government on the basis of the DDPD.

(ST)