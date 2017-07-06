Gbudue state governor inaugurates new sports complex

July 5, 2017 (YAMBIO) - The governor of South Sudan’s Gbudue state, Daniel Badagbu on Wednesday officially inaugurated a new sports complex constructed by the United Nations in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Yambio local football association office constructed by UNMISS July 5, 2017 (ST)

“The office that we have just inaugurated and opened must be seen by all as a center for peace building. It is a center of social cohesion, it is a center for reconciliation, it is a center for behavior change and that will be called peace building Office.”

Through UNMISS Rehabilitation and Reintegration Program (RRP), money was channeled by the world body to construct the office with the aim to promote sports activities which brings together larger audience and the office shall be used to plan sports activities that can unite the people of Yambio County despite their ethnicities.

UNMISS head of office in charge in Western Equatoria state, Caroline Waudo said UNMISS decided this year to support the development of thought, and football in Gbudue state as to promote the talent of young ones in sports as it brings together people across boundaries, cultures and religion and by doing so peace building will realized in the community and the citizens will live in harmony.

“There is believe that the local football Association and the government of the state will use the facility to enhance the peace process, promote social cohesion, unity and diversity," she stressed.

The Minister of youth, culture youth and sports, Gibson Wande lauded the support from UNMISS saying, the nation has been undergoing insecurity which could not allow the government to embark on development with its partners to support local communities.

“That building should not be used for politics; that building should not be used now for tribalism. Sports does not have boundary. Whoever will be using tribalism in the building, I will send you away. Take good care of the building and produce more talented prayers in Gbudue state," he said.

UNMISS contracted Rural Development Action Aid (RDAA) and the construction cost 27,000 USD. The organisation, with support the current President of South Sudan Football Association Francis Amin helped construct a toilet.

(ST)