Equatorians demand evacuation of aid workers from Jonglei state

July 5, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese from the Greater Equatoria region have expressed concerns after it emerged that youth from Jonglei state allegedly warned their citizens working in the region.

The map of Jonglei state in red

The alleged warning is contained in a letter addressed to the United Nations and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in Jonglei.

In a joint statement, leaders from Eastern, Central and Western Equatoria states, who live in the United State urged international NGOs, U.N agencies and community-based organisations to evacuate staffs, particularly Equatorians on ground.

The evacuation, they said, should take place within 72 hours.

Sudan Tribune could not, however, verify the authenticity of the letter.

14 ARRESTED

Police on Tuesday arrested 14 youth in Jonglei state after the Bor Youth Association (BYA) called for evacuation of people of Equatoria who are working with U.N agencies and international NGOs in response to alleged killings targeting members of Dinka ethnic group living in Equatoria region.

The group, in the letter, said that they did not want any Equatorian working in their area within 72 hours or face consequences in revenge for alleged death of members of the Dinka community killed on Juba-Yei, Juba- Bor and Juba-Nimule roads.

Jonglei state officials, however, distanced themselves from the youth’s letter.

(ST)