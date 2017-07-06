Sudanese author wins Caine Prize 2017 award

July 5, 2017 (LONDON) - A Sudanese a Sudanese national has been announced winner of the 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing.

Sudanese writer Bushra al-Fadil Is the Caine Prize 2017 winner (Getty)

Bushra al-Fadil, 65, won the prestigious award for his short story titled ’The Story of the Girl whose Birds Flew Away’.

The story reportedly explores the lives of women in Sudan, while mainly highlighting the violence and harassment they face.

Bushra emerged winner after edging out 148 entries from 22 African countries.

"This is important for me as I think countries in Africa, particularly my own country of Sudan, need to do more to promote culture, literature and arts,” the 65-year old said on Monday.

The Caine Prize for African Writing, which comes with a £10,000, is regarded as Africa’s leading literary award. It was started in 2000 and takes place annually to recognize Africa’s best creative writers.

It was named after English author, late Sir Michael Caine, who was Chairman of the Booker Prize management committee for 25 years.

Bushra, who lives in Saudi Arabia, holds a PhD in Russian language and literature has published four collections of short stories in Arabic.

(ST)