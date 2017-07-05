 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 5 July 2017

Khartoum renews call for Juba to end support for Sudanese rebels

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Tuesday has asked South Sudan’s First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai to stop all forms of support to Sudanese rebel groups, said Sudan’s Foreign Minister.

JPEG - 79 kb
Undated picture extended to ST by the SPLM-N on 16 October 2015 showing the SPLA chief of general staff Lt Gen Gagod Mukwar speaking in a meeting in a rebel controlled area.

Juba has been always accused by the Sudan, various observer groups and armed oppositions of harboring Sudanese rebels and in fact letting them fight alongside its own force. The government in Juba has always denied the accusations.

In statements to the official news agency SUNA, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghanodur said Abdel-Rahman and Gai met on the sidelines of the African summit in Addis Ababa in the presence of a number of ministers from both sides.

He pointed out that the discussions on bilateral relations were candid and transparent, saying the Sudanese side has clearly mentioned the need to stop Juba’s support for the Darfur rebels and the Sudan People Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N).

According to the top diplomat, Abdel-Rahman stressed that Sudan is ready to establish positive and strong relations with South Sudan considering that we used to be one country and would remain neighbors and brothers.

Ghandour added he handed over his South Sudanese counterpart Deng Alor an invitation from President Omer al-Bashir to President Salva Kiir Myardit to visit Khartoum.

He pointed the two sides agreed to hold a meeting for the joint political and security committee ahead of the visit.

For his part, Gai said the meeting was successful and transparent, calling for the need to improve relations between the two countries.

He added the two sides should work together to ensure the success of President Kiir visit to Khartoum.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues and accusations of support to rebel groups.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)

The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)

Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.