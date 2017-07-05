Khartoum renews call for Juba to end support for Sudanese rebels

July 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Tuesday has asked South Sudan’s First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai to stop all forms of support to Sudanese rebel groups, said Sudan’s Foreign Minister.

Undated picture extended to ST by the SPLM-N on 16 October 2015 showing the SPLA chief of general staff Lt Gen Gagod Mukwar speaking in a meeting in a rebel controlled area.

Juba has been always accused by the Sudan, various observer groups and armed oppositions of harboring Sudanese rebels and in fact letting them fight alongside its own force. The government in Juba has always denied the accusations.

In statements to the official news agency SUNA, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghanodur said Abdel-Rahman and Gai met on the sidelines of the African summit in Addis Ababa in the presence of a number of ministers from both sides.

He pointed out that the discussions on bilateral relations were candid and transparent, saying the Sudanese side has clearly mentioned the need to stop Juba’s support for the Darfur rebels and the Sudan People Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N).

According to the top diplomat, Abdel-Rahman stressed that Sudan is ready to establish positive and strong relations with South Sudan considering that we used to be one country and would remain neighbors and brothers.

Ghandour added he handed over his South Sudanese counterpart Deng Alor an invitation from President Omer al-Bashir to President Salva Kiir Myardit to visit Khartoum.

He pointed the two sides agreed to hold a meeting for the joint political and security committee ahead of the visit.

For his part, Gai said the meeting was successful and transparent, calling for the need to improve relations between the two countries.

He added the two sides should work together to ensure the success of President Kiir visit to Khartoum.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues and accusations of support to rebel groups.

