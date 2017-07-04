 
 
 
Sudan, Ethiopia discuss economic cooperation

July 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Tuesday has met with Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, said the official news agency SUNA.

JPEG - 35.9 kb
Sudanese vice-president Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman (Photo SUNA)

According to the agency, Abdel-Rahman said the meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries besides the work and achievements of the Joint Ethiopian Sudanese Higher Economic Committee (JESHEC).

The Vice-President said the JESHEC holds its meetings every three months in rotation in Khartoum and Addis Ababa, pointing to the existence of a technical committee that looks into the various issues between the two countries including trade, investment, border trafficking, railways and banking.

He added the top political leadership in both countries is cooperating significantly, pointing to the strategic relations between the two nations.

For his part, Hassen said the Ethiopian-Sudanese relationship is growing remarkably, underscoring the two governments are working seriously for the benefit of the two peoples.

He added the ties between both governments and peoples are at their best and became a model for relations among neighboring countries, saying the two governments are working to promote these relations in all fields.

Ethiopia and Sudan are engaged more and more in joint economic projects particularly on the border areas for the benefit of the people from the two sides.

Last April, the two sides signed a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Also in February, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.

(ST)

