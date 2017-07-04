NCF calls on Khartoum residents to protest deteriorating living conditions

July 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition umbrella National Consensus Forces (NCF) Tuesday has called on the residents of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum to take to streets to protests against deteriorating public services.
In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the NCF urged Khartoum residents to take to streets to demand their basic rights to life and descent living, pointing they have long suffered from the worsening crises.
The statement pointed to the severe water crisis besides the accumulation of waste in most of the localities of the capital, saying the state government failed to tackle these unprecedented crises.
It further mentioned the worsening transportation crisis coupled with undeclared increases in tariffs, saying the health and education sectors have almost collapsed.
The statement also pointed the manipulation in the price, weight and quality of the bread in the absence of the government control.
It called on the residents to protest peacefully to grab their legitimate rights.
NCF, which gathers mainly center-left, and leftist parties including Sudanese Communist Party, a faction of the Democratic Unionist Party, some national Arab groups, is Sudan’s major internal opposition force.
(ST)
