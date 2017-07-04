 
 
 
South Sudan gunmen abduct 8 foreign and local workers: U.N

July 4, 2017 (JUBA) - Unknown gunmen abducted eight foreign and local workers outside a United Nations protection of civilian site in the South Sudanese capital, but released them two days later.

JPEG - 58.4 kb
Aid workers and civilians arrive from Juba to Entebbe airport in Uganda, Wednesday, July, 13, 2016.(AP Photo)

The U.N. mission in South Sudan said workers of a private company contracted to a non-governmental entity were seized on Friday while drilling water and released on Sunday.

Their release followed negotiations involving the country’s security services.

The abduction of aid workers depicts the level of insecurity aid workers in the young nation face while doing humanitarian work.

More than 80 aid workers have been killed in South Sudan’s civil war and millions of citizens displaced by the fighting in the war-torn nation, recent U.N figures show.

Over 200,000 people have sought shelter at the U.N due to the fighting in South Sudan.

South Sudan was plunged into conflict in December 2013 as the rivalry between Kiir and his then-Vice President, Riek Machar, turned into a civil war. The fighting, which has often been along ethnic lines, triggered Africa’s worst refugee crisis, with over three million people fleeing their home.

(ST)

  • 4 July 21:32, by Kush Natives

    Aid always assumed that South Sudan is a part of western hemisphere, That’s why they carelessly entered into South Sudan territory without proper authorization. The government is busy fighting rebels and those unknown agencies are busy sneaking in South Sudan. No one against any foreigners in South Sudan, but they should obtain an authorized documents.

    repondre message

    • 4 July 21:41, by Kush Natives

      >> to minimize confusion, they MUST start government’s attention of they’re heading within the country, so that authorities safeguard their travels. Otherwise everything they do will definitely undermine their security. Aid workers are escorted by the government security forces in any country they’re assigned. Second, they’d drill anywhere they chosen, because we don’t trust these guys.

      repondre message

      • 4 July 21:45, by Kush Natives

        They could turned that drilling water into a gold mining. We all well a head with their dirty tactic.

        repondre message

  • 4 July 21:35, by john akeen

    Stop lying

    repondre message

  • 4 July 22:10, by Fair Man

    All peace lovers
    Just don’t ignore this abduction. It’s the work of the rebels from within the government. All who do these stupid shits are against national dialogue. Juba International Airport and all surrounding have all those thugs deployed in name of Government but in fact they are for rebels. Wake up Airport and National Security to ensure that all deployed are under clear orders. Peace!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



