SPLM reunification best option to end S. Sudan war: official

July 4, 2017 (JUBA) – The reunification was South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) remains the best option for ending the conflict in the young nation, Daniel Awet Akot, an advisor to the president said Monday.

JPEG - 8.1 kb
Southern Sudan Police and Security Minister Daniel Awet Akot (L) gestures while talking to Ugandan Interior Minister Ruhakana Rugunda in Juba in south Sudan Monday 3 July 2006.

The ruling party official told Sudan Tribune said he was optimistic the upcoming reunification meeting scheduled to take place in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, paves way for reaching a consensus aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

Akot said the reunification meeting scheduled to take place week will bring together four different factions to discuss the way forward.

“The reunification is important because the conflict started with the SPLM leadership and people are urging for it and saying that peace can only come to the country if the SPLM leaders resolve their differences. They even say when SPLM splits, communities split and country gets into serious political and security matters. This is what we should not encourage,” the presidential advisor told Sudan Tribune.

“We need to avoid it by making SPLM united until when time comes for peaceful secession and gradual transformation takes place in the SPLA [Sudan People’s Liberation Army]”, he added.

According to the official, the faction of the armed opposition under the leadership of the former First-Vice President, Riek Machar will participate in the forthcoming meeting scheduled for 12 July, 2017.

The Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has invited South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar to attend a meeting aimed at the reunification of the different SPLM factions.

In May this year, three factions of South Sudan’s ruling party agreed in Kampala to set aside their differences and work out a roadmap to reunify the historical party.

The meeting was, however, boycotted by the Machar-led armed opposition faction.

“Your representatives are hereby invited to attend so that mediation process is all inclusive. Eventually, you could come in person after we harmonize in the region,” partly reads Museveni’s 26 June letter obtained by Sudan Tribune.

“I have met the different representative of SPLM factions. During the last meeting, it was agreed that all SPLM factions be represented in the subsequent meetings," it added.

South Sudan was plunged into conflict in December 2013 as the rivalry between Kiir and his then-Vice President, Riek Machar, turned into a civil war. The fighting, which has often been along ethnic lines, triggered Africa’s worst refugee crisis, with over three million people fleeing their home

(ST)

  • 5 July 07:18, by Eastern

    “Your representatives are hereby invited to attend so that mediation process is all inclusive. Eventually, you could come in person after we harmonize in the region,” partly reads Museveni’s 26 June letter obtained by Sudan Tribune.

    “I have met the different representative of SPLM factions. During the last meeting, it was agreed that all SPLM factions be represented in the subsequent meetings,"

    repondre message

    • 5 July 07:44, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Reunionification of SPLM is not a solution?
      The only solution is election to change leadership or to restate the leadership.

      repondre message

  • 5 July 07:20, by Eastern

    The tone of Museveni’s letter to Dr. Machar sounds feindish.

    Now that SPLM has 4 factions, which factions exactly signed the ARCISS? If Dr. Machar makes that mistake of sending REPRESENTATIVES, he would have sent out RAVENS as Noah did when the floods receded as written in the Bible; Dr. Machar will have dug his own hole and sent himself into oblivion!!!!

    repondre message

  • 5 July 07:33, by Newsudan

    Eastern
    Museveni is very cunning,advice your boss Gatmachar better not to be lured and butcher rather than South Africa house arrest.

    repondre message

    • 5 July 07:45, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      The SPLM was John Garang´s brain child and after him, the SPLM/A is dead and useless. Each of these faction should just find a new Party and Name. The SPLM/A has outlived it´s purpose. SS is a sovereign state and no longer an appendage of Khartoum, unless of course these jienges still want to cling to their jellaba masters. Lam has already shown the way, Riak must follow.

      repondre message

      • 5 July 08:09, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        The issue here is SPLM/A has held South Sudanese hostage. Folks in this monstrous party came out of the bush bulging with a false sense of entitlement - you either give it or they have it. This resulted to masive land grabbing, corruption, etc.

        repondre message

    • 5 July 08:12, by Eastern

      Newsudan,

      There’s no house arrest to talk of here. The matrix for revitalisation of the ARCISS has been approved and its implementation will get funding. This will overshadow Kiir’s national dialogue. Kiir’s national dialogue will be overtaken by events as donors will see no need for funding a dead wood project. Dr. Machar was smarter in no giving audiance to the meek emissaries from Juba!

      repondre message

    • 5 July 08:13, by Eastern

      Newsudan,

      Dr. Machar is ahead of the curve....

      repondre message

Comment on this article



