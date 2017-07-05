July 4, 2017 (JUBA) –The Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), the national army of South Sudan, has deployed forces in Gogrial state to end on and off communal fights between two rival communities.
The state information minister, Ariech Mayar Ariech said on Monday that the first batch of government forces arrived in Kuacjok town, the administrative headquarters of South Sudan’s Gogrial state.
“The first batch of SPLA forces arrived in the state capital Kuajok with the mandate to disarm and counter on going Apuk south and Kuac civilians’ confrontation. The deployment of intervention force comes as a result of the security meeting in Wau between SPLA’s chief of defense forces Gen. James Ajonga and the governor of Gogrial state General Gregory Deng”, said Ariech.
He did not disclose where the forces were deployed nor for how long they will stay in the area doing what he called “forceful” disarmament of the civilians.
However, following a high-level security meeting held in Wau town on Sunday, the governor, chief of defence staff and other commanding officers were directed to seize all illegal firearms among civilians and deal "firmly" with those in possession.
Local area legislators and residents said the government deployed enough security personnel facilitated with armored vehicles to begin the exercise.
The move is expected to quell the rampant insecurity cases in the region.
The exercise, which takes immediate effect, will be carried out to recover all unlicensed firearms currently in the hands of criminals and bandits.
