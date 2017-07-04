African leaders want action to realize "2020 vision" of silencing guns

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

July 3, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The chairperson of the Africa Union Commission on Monday urged members states of the continental body to demonstrate the political will and exert collective efforts to realise AU’s plan to end conflicts by 2020.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat (AU Photo)

The Commission’s chairperson, Mussa Faki Mahamat made the calls today at the opening session of the African leaders summit, currently discussing the major continental issues at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mahamat, in his opening remarks at the summit, said peace and security remain major concerns for Africa as violent conflicts continue in parts of the continent.

The situation in South Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Central African Republic, the tense relation between Eritrea and Djibouti as well as the difficulties in implementing peace agreements in other parts of the continent were some of the issues he cited.

Mahmat underscored that "vision 2020" will be far from being attained unless concrete and concerted efforts are taken by member states of the continental body.

He further underlined a need for member states to set relations between decisions and actions for AU to reach its full potential.

"A closer look reveals that we have a habit of making infinite number of decisions on infinite issues without significant considerations on modalities for implementation", said Mahamat.

"Thus most of our decisions are buried in our drawers", he added.

The two-day 29th ordinary session of the Assembly of the head of States and government of the African Union (AU) is being held under a theme "harnessing the demographic dividend through investment in youth"

The closed-door session mainly focused on youth empowerment but peace and security, regional integration, free trade zone and migration are also top on Agenda for the leaders to deliberate.

The summit expected to come up with solutions to conflicts in Africa mainly in South Sudan, Libya, Somalia and the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC).

MUGABE’S DONATION

AU reforms and funding of the continental bloc were issues discussed at the summit.

At the opening session today Zimbabwe’s President, Robert Mugabe, donated $1 million in cash he collected after he auctioned 300 herds of the cattle he owns. Mugabe, the AU chair, between 2015-2016 wanted the continental body to be self-funded.

An AU proposal agreed by African leaders in July 2016 seeks all its member states to contribute 0.2 % of their levy on exports to finance AU operations.

(ST)