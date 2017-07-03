Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision

Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to the paradoxes of history, geography, politics, culture and society. Nonetheless, it has struck a path to the multitudes, and captured the hearts of the poor and the marginalized - men and women - regardless of their geographical location within Sudan’s 1 million square miles by then. It also made its impression on intellectuals. Thousands others fought and laid down their lives under its banners. But along the way the world changed and so did Sudan.

At the level of political practice our vision has many successes, as well as its share of failures. But now this great vision stands at a fork in the road, in both Sudans, north and south. It is facing numerous challenges and difficulties; not the first of its kind, nor would it be the last time. No different than tests human intellectual endeavours have faced across time.

The New Sudan vision is poised to undergo two possible competing reformulations, and only one of which will be triumphant. It will either be reborn providing a gateway to an openness of mind capable of engaging the new realities at the level of political practice, theory and absorbing new lessons resulting from this practice, in its forward march. Or would it be a vision frozen in time whilst the world around us is changing hourly and daily.

Should our friends and our opponents wish to know what is next, we will definitely set course alongside those seeking a new beginning and the rebirth of the New Sudan vision. We are facing forward with a clear and steady sight, moving collectively and cooperatively, and guided by it towards its rebirth. There is no other guiding vision in town to take us into the future, in fact, it is the only game in town we aspire to. And such a vision will only come about by applying a comprehensive critical outlook, tearing down and rebuilding anew the shaky edifices piled up since 16th May 1983 to date. We are set on a course to new shores with a firm hand on the tiller, clear about the nature and impetus of our quest. A quest equally yearned for by new generations of Sudanese with their own new language, dreams and methods.

Crises always present new opportunities. The SPLM-N has a great deal to say in the coming days. We have embarked together on a collective effort to tend the rebirth of the New Sudan vision.

If it isn’t for the trials and tribulations we undergo, we are not able to cultivate wisdom.

Yasir Arman

1st July 2017