 
 
 
Tuesday 4 July 2017

South Sudan’s president says not a "warmonger"

July 3, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has said he has never been a warmonger as claimed, insisting that war brings down the country instead of developing or making it prosper.

JPEG - 20.9 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir speaks at a public rally in Juba on 18 March 2015 (Photo: AP/Jason Patinkin)

The South Sudanese leader’s remarks were in response to an elderly woman who told him women are tired of war and wanted peace.

“There are people who think I am a warmonger. I want to assure you mama that I am not what they think. I am a very peaceful and humble man. I don’t want fighting. Let us close that chapter of war and open another chapter of peace”, Kiir said on Saturday.

President Kiir, who advocated for the beginning of a new peace chapter, also pledged work together with all the country’s political parties.

“There is nothing better than to embrace one another. To embrace one another is the best thing that we can do,” he said.

Kiir, a former military commander, warned the country’s citizens over wealth and power, saying they are likely to destroy the young nation.

“What is destroying us today is ourselves, the greed. People are very greedy. Some of us thought that after 21 years of struggle and now that there is peace they must be rich overnight. And this is why we have gotten that name of corruption, that South Sudanese are corrupt”, said the South Sudanese leader.

Kiir was speaking at an occasion organized to honour Vice-President James Wani Igga’s doctorate degree from Bulacan State University in the Philippines.

“Somebody said a word before about the PhD; I want to remind my dear colleague Wani that his PhD should not follow also the other PhD that brought us troubles in our country. It must be a PhD that leads us to development and progress in my country,” stressed Kiir.

He wondered how South Sudanese, initially regarded as the most honest people, lost that reputation soon after its independence from Sudan in 2011.

“People came from different countries to the extent that now our name has really become very bad. Why is it that our economy, which started as a strong economy, deteriorated to the extent that we are not able to afford a meal per day per family? What happened? It is because we brought different cultures and different ways of doing things?” asked Kiir.

“With such activities and perception economy cannot grow and let us work together,” he added.

Igga, who attained a PhD in taxation policy and investment, vowed to apply his knowledge to develop the war-torn nation instead of destroying it.

  • 4 July 06:49, by Eastern

    “There are people who think I am a warmonger. I want to assure you mama that I am not what they think. I am a very peaceful and humble man. I don’t want fighting. Let us close that chapter of war and open another chapter of peace”, Kiir said on Saturday.

    Kiir is a BIG LIAR! Kiir lied to the whole world that he signed peace by luring Dr. Machar to Juba so that he could slaughter him.

    • 4 July 08:39, by Midit Mitot

      According to Kiir, I want to remind my dear colleague Wani that his PhD should not follow also the other PhD that brought us troubles in our country. It must be a PhD that leads us to development and progress in my country,” stressed Kiir, desperately senseless speeches for sure!

      • 4 July 09:48, by Eastern

        If Kiir was properly advised, he should have not made that IGNORANT STATEMENT!!! A Ph.D is an inquisitive degree; any holder of Ph.D who doesn’t ask critical quation is no Ph.D holder at all. I am yet to read Wani’s Ph.D thesis...

  • 4 July 06:52, by Eastern

    Kiir lied to Obama that South Sudan doesn’t support SPLA-N whereas not. He keeps supporting the Sudanese rebels with arms from Uganda passing through his backyard. He used the same force against his enemies in the north of the country.

    Kiir continues to tell lies to the world through Michael Makuei Lueth.....Kiir is a VERY BIG LIAR!!!!

  • 4 July 07:12, by Lenin Bull

    You are a "peaceful humble person" yes we know but don’t extend that into governing a country like ours where some tribes are wild and barbaric like wolves. You need to tame them through brute force but not going daily to St.Teresa Kator Catholic Church where you are being turned into a living saint by Paulino Lukudu Loro and country is being torn down by rebels.

  • 4 July 07:18, by Lenin Bull

    The current war in South Sudan should be the war to end all wars in South Sudan among South Sudanese people. The war minded set of the NGUNDAENGISTS should be punctured and destroyed totally and forever so that this high pitched Nuer-Dinka feud is sent away from our holy land once and for all and so that the Nuer and Dinka people can live like brothers once more.

  • 4 July 07:22, by Lenin Bull

    When an old innocent woman told you point blank that women are tired of war, it doesn’t mean that you are the cause of war. But you are the President with all the instruments of power and strategic resources of the country in your hands. Why then does this malignant rebellion persist in the country which kills innocent women, children, elderly, disabled, and our innocent respected guests

  • 4 July 07:29, by Lenin Bull

    who come to visit south Sudan. You have forfeited your presidential prerogatives and Commander-In-Chief roles. In fact it is not only that woman alone it is all of us who are not happy you for one reason or another. You look indecisive lukewarm, taciturn, and non-presidential and if that job is bothering you alot then you better leave and let South Sudanese people elect another leader more serious

  • 4 July 07:37, by Lenin Bull

    on applying his full faculties for making his country peaceful and happy, someone who has learnt and read THE PRINCE, LEVIATHAN, the REPUBLIC, etc. What do you talk and discuss when you meet M7, Kagame, Mugabe, etc? or what do you pass time on in the evening with your Gogrial J1 staff? Mr.President the woman is right 100%.

  • 4 July 07:56, by Theallseeingeye

    Lenin Bull
    good luck with all that craps,u want War u will get it but let me remind you that when it gets really really hot, don’t invite M7 with his UPDF, and the Dur4ians

  • 4 July 08:37, by Ranmediit

    Kiir you are enjoying the products and idea of PHD if not H.E,Dr.Machar who insisted self- determination to late Dr Garang,suppose you should appreciated them because and Thanks them. When you forced H.E,Dr Riek Machar in 2013. Now Country is fragile because no PHD that has Visionary and missions.
    Internal you’re facing the absences of PHDs Likes Dr, Machar, Dr, Luka Dr,Lam and ETC.

  • 4 July 09:06, by Newsudan

    of course, you aren’t, Kiir Mayardit (Thondit).Riek is known warmonger, 1995,he rejected Dr Garang Dialogue, 2017,he again rejected Dialogue. Kiir is peacemaker, for example, 2004 Rumbek crisis,He accepted dialogue with Dr Garang,after rumors of his replacement.

    • 4 July 09:55, by Eastern

      Dr. Machar doesn’t want to behave like a dinka village chief who always engages in dialogues with chiefs from neighboring villages following spates cattle raids of intercommunal skirmishes. Following such dialogues, the villages are often plagued by the same peoblem. Dr. Machar wants the ROOT CAUSES of the crisis addressed through a NAGOTIATED process not Kiir’s tribal-type dialogue!!!

  • 4 July 09:40, by Dengda

    I think Kiir forget that he is the leader of country, talking as if you are third party is what failed the country. Your bring forth your policies and ideologies and the rest will follow the suit. offering advices always a sign of your weakness. adapt Tanzania and Rwanda presidents and youl will be fine. Who brought these corrupted individuals? is you. step down please this the good development

