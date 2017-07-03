 
 
 
Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum reiterates commitment to GCC unity

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (R) receives Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani upon his arrival in Riyadh to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on May 5, 2015. (AFP Photo)
July 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum Sunday reiterated the keenness of its government to preserve the cohesion of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and to strengthen ties of brotherhood between the peoples of the region.

The diplomatic mission embassy was reacting on Sunday evening after the publications of calls to the Sudanese government by the Saudi ambassador in Khartoum to support the position of his government against Qatar which is accused of supporting terrorist groups.

The State of Qatar will remain committed to the interests of the GCC peoples and States, said the Embassy of the tiny state emphasising Qatar’s commitment to work with the international community to combat terrorism in all its forms and forms "whatever its source."

Sudan is supporting a Kuwaiti mediation to end the rift between Qatar and three other Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain backed by Egypt.

The embassy hailed Sudan’s "honourable positions", adding they are always "appreciated and respected".

The statement said that contacts are underway to contain the crisis as soon as possible, stressing that the solution through dialogue and diplomatic means is the strategic choice of the State of Qatar.

On Monday morning it was announced that Riyadh and its allies extended by 48 hours the deadline for Qatar to accept their list of demands.

The Four countries, on 23 June, filed a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television, reducing ties to Iran, closing of a Turkish military base in Qatar and the handing over of all designated terrorists on its territory.

(ST)

