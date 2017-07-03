 
 
 
Monday 3 July 2017

Rights body calls for new approach to S. Sudan peace

July 2, 2017 (JUBA) – The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) in South Sudan has urged the African Union and regional leaders to adopt a new approach aimed at finding solutions to the conflict in war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 42.1 kb
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (L) listens to SPLM-IO Chairman Riek Machar in a meeting held in Masindi town, on January 25, 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

The coordinator for CPJ, Tito Anthony, expressed support for the revitalization of the 2015 peace agreement, stressing that the initiative would pave way for peace and stability in the country.

“CPJ has welcomed East African leaders’ decision to convene a high-level revitalization forum to discuss concrete measures to restore a permanent ceasefire and achieve full peace implementation in South Sudan,” Tito told Sudan Tribune Sunday.

He also urged leaders to use their powers by making sure guns are silent in South Sudan and to end the bloodshed in the country.

According to Tito, the national dialogue initiative launched by President Salva Kiir could have repercussions if it excludes other opposition parties involved in South Sudan’s ongoing conflict.

“What the country needs now is to stop the ongoing war. It has displaced million internally, and two million fled the country to seek safety as refugees in the neighboring countries such as Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo],” stressed the CPJ coordinator.

“Any attempt to exclude any of the armed opposition [factions] will again take the country back to war and citizen to suffering and continuation of hunger, famine and worsening the humanitarian situation nationwide,” he added.

Over a million people have fled the world’s youngest nation since conflict erupted in late 2013 when Kiir sacked Riek Machar from the vice-presidency.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from neighbouring Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  3 July 08:40, by Eastern

    Any attempt at EXCLUDING ANY AGGRIEVED South Sudanese is a kin to covering a festering wound with a plaster....

