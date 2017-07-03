July 2, 2017 (JUBA) – The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) in South Sudan has urged the African Union and regional leaders to adopt a new approach aimed at finding solutions to the conflict in war-torn South Sudan.
- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (L) listens to SPLM-IO Chairman Riek Machar in a meeting held in Masindi town, on January 25, 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)
The coordinator for CPJ, Tito Anthony, expressed support for the revitalization of the 2015 peace agreement, stressing that the initiative would pave way for peace and stability in the country.
“CPJ has welcomed East African leaders’ decision to convene a high-level revitalization forum to discuss concrete measures to restore a permanent ceasefire and achieve full peace implementation in South Sudan,” Tito told Sudan Tribune Sunday.
He also urged leaders to use their powers by making sure guns are silent in South Sudan and to end the bloodshed in the country.
According to Tito, the national dialogue initiative launched by President Salva Kiir could have repercussions if it excludes other opposition parties involved in South Sudan’s ongoing conflict.
“What the country needs now is to stop the ongoing war. It has displaced million internally, and two million fled the country to seek safety as refugees in the neighboring countries such as Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo],” stressed the CPJ coordinator.
“Any attempt to exclude any of the armed opposition [factions] will again take the country back to war and citizen to suffering and continuation of hunger, famine and worsening the humanitarian situation nationwide,” he added.
Over a million people have fled the world’s youngest nation since conflict erupted in late 2013 when Kiir sacked Riek Machar from the vice-presidency.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from neighbouring Sudan in 2011.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)
Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)
Confronting Climate Change in South Sudan: Risks and Opportunities 2017-06-27 13:57:30 By Jean-Luc Stalon and Biplove Choudhary The man made crisis in South Sudan has pushed the country back on multiple fronts: ranging from an outbreak of a severe macroeconomic crisis to an (...)
MORE