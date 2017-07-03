 
 
 
South Sudanese rebel commander calls for regime change

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)
July 2, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese rebel commander has called for a unified front under one command, saying was the only way to topple President Salva Kiir’s government.

General Philip LolorilchinaIngong said he has been talking to different armed opposition factions to unite their ranks and files under one command and leadership if they are to make a significant impact in the way they conduct operations in different parts of the country.

“The government of Salva Kiir strives on the division and proliferation of many armed opposition forces without central command,” he said on Sunday.

The rebel commander said he left the rebel faction led by the country’s ex-agriculture minister, Lam Akol in May to join the faction headed by General Thomas Cirilo because it is a “serious movement with clear political objectives and a well-articulated roadmap to change the regime in Juba and install in its place democratic government that is inclusive and addresses all the ills of our country”.

“We must unite our ranks behind a serious organisation with clear political objectives and a well-articulated roadmap to change the regime in Juba and install in its place a democratic government that is inclusive and addresses all the ills of our country,” said LolorilchinaIngong.

“I have met and talked to different comrades in the armed struggle about the need and the importance of coming together under one command. The importance of one command is that it denies the government an opportunity to deal with individuals but when we operate as individuals, it becomes the advantage to the government to continue to remain in power,” he added.

In March, Cirilo, a former senior military official who resigned from the army, announced the formation a new rebel group to fight President Kiir, after accusing his administration of corruption, failing to provide basic services and neglecting agriculture, among other key issues.

Until now, however, it is unclear clear how strong Cirilo’s National Salvation Front might be, or whether it will accomplish its vision.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 July 05:41, by Newsudan

    monyjang mathondit immortal to defeat. it doesn’t matter how many militias you will formed, you will never win the war.

    repondre message

    • 3 July 06:20, by Eyez

      Newsudan
      Do really know the meaning of ’immortal’ in its traditional sense, or are just throwing out words without thinking, anyway, if you Jienge can’t be defeated then how come your asses are catching red hot fire all over across South Sudan?

      Just wait for the real revolution that is coming, ya MTN ita. Your kind will not find peace in Equatoria, let us first make sure our elderly, women

      repondre message

      • 3 July 06:33, by Eyez

        Cont....and children are out of harm’s way and safe at the refugee camps, then we shall face you animals from every angle and position until the end. If your Jienge twisted mentality only reasons through violence, then prepare to be smoked out of Equatoria like rabbits out of holes.

        You think that having state guns and an army of illiterate malitia makes you cows immortal...huh? Idiot!
        X1

        repondre message

    • 3 July 06:35, by Eastern

      Newsudan,

      Good that the inept tribal government remains on tenterhooks in perpetuity....Damn!

      repondre message

      • 3 July 07:52, by Newsudan

        Eyez or nyamnyam and Eastern
        Monyjang Mathondit can master up to 300000 forces leave alone this 100000 SPLA that make you write in Unmiss or refugees camps. Ask jalabas they know us very well.

        repondre message

    • 3 July 07:56, by Bilpam- 2

      New Sudan,
      Why are you begging on the streets in every city in the country?We have occupied the large part of the country though the resources are still with you.It is prudent guys to join ranks so that ours should be internationally seen as one objective.

      As long as the people who are behind you have started withdrawing,we will get rid of you once and for all.

      repondre message

  • 3 July 06:44, by Lenin Bull

    Gen.Lolo you are wasting your time with nomadic strides from Lam Akol is failed leadership to Gen. Chirilo’s kokora Bari front. You better think twice what you can do for your life and the lives of your beloved wife and children. These so sham rebel movements are business enterprises for individuals like Riek, Lam and now Chirilo wanting to cheat their tribes and regions so that they don’t lose

    repondre message

  • 3 July 06:51, by Lenin Bull

    their positions and become redundant. You don’t know that old is catching with us people in 30s and 40s. We need to focus on productive activities like agriculture, animal rearing, fishing, trading, etc rather then this futile rebel businesses where you shed innocent blood leaving you with evil ghosts hovering upon you always. Nothing good in it folks.

    repondre message

  • 3 July 06:58, by Lenin Bull

    Anyway, very soon you will discover who Chirilo really is after which you will have two choices only in front of you, either to take a knife cut off your dick or join the government for peace, development and democracy. Chirilo is lost hotel business and accommodation where are plenty of red light chicks and food to make up what he has been missing for the last 17 years of his bush life. No real

    repondre message

  • 3 July 07:02, by Lenin Bull

    rebels in South Sudan. After all Chirilo did not intend to rebel but two factors forced him to do so. One he was caught red handed when he stole the money of SPLA forces through bogus logistics supply deals and two he thought that NGUNDAENGISTS were going to topple the government very soon through foreign hands like UN, and IGAD. Hence jumping bandwagon for position. Shame.

    repondre message

    • 3 July 07:10, by Eastern

      Whether or not those fighting Kiir are genuine in their cause will be laid bare in the course of time. Remember, it’s war and it’s dirty - NO CHOICE OF WEAPON AND NO CHOICE OF TARGET. Close to home, UPDF just did that in Bor South when it fought in support of Kiir.....

      repondre message

  • 3 July 08:23, by Lenin Bull

    Eastern, two words for you:THANK YOU.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



