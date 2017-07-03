South Sudanese rebel commander calls for regime change



July 2, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese rebel commander has called for a unified front under one command, saying was the only way to topple President Salva Kiir’s government.

General Philip LolorilchinaIngong said he has been talking to different armed opposition factions to unite their ranks and files under one command and leadership if they are to make a significant impact in the way they conduct operations in different parts of the country.

“The government of Salva Kiir strives on the division and proliferation of many armed opposition forces without central command,” he said on Sunday.

The rebel commander said he left the rebel faction led by the country’s ex-agriculture minister, Lam Akol in May to join the faction headed by General Thomas Cirilo because it is a “serious movement with clear political objectives and a well-articulated roadmap to change the regime in Juba and install in its place democratic government that is inclusive and addresses all the ills of our country”.

“We must unite our ranks behind a serious organisation with clear political objectives and a well-articulated roadmap to change the regime in Juba and install in its place a democratic government that is inclusive and addresses all the ills of our country,” said LolorilchinaIngong.

“I have met and talked to different comrades in the armed struggle about the need and the importance of coming together under one command. The importance of one command is that it denies the government an opportunity to deal with individuals but when we operate as individuals, it becomes the advantage to the government to continue to remain in power,” he added.

In March, Cirilo, a former senior military official who resigned from the army, announced the formation a new rebel group to fight President Kiir, after accusing his administration of corruption, failing to provide basic services and neglecting agriculture, among other key issues.

Until now, however, it is unclear clear how strong Cirilo’s National Salvation Front might be, or whether it will accomplish its vision.

(ST)