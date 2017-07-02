 
 
 
Sunday 2 July 2017

Dialogue committee pushes for meeting of S. Sudan rival leaders

South African Vie President Cyril Ramaphosa receives member of South Sudan's national dialogue committee in South Africa, July 2, 2017 (ST photo)
July 1, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s national dialogue committee is now seeking the intervention of regional and continental leaders to bring together the country’s rival leaders for a face to face meeting.

An elderly politician, who preferred anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said a delegation is in South Africa to meet the leader of the armed opposition faction leader, Riek Machar and his team.

“The objective of going to South Africa is to meet Dr Riek and his group to seek their views to see how from their perspectives they would like the current situation to be addressed. The team will also talk to the ANC [African National Congress] leadership, particularly President Jacob Zuma and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

According to the official, optimism is high that the South African leaders will convince President Kiir and his main political rival to that the two can come together and talk as part of confidence-building.

“We are pushing for this because it will raise hopes and boost the dialogue itself”, he added.

The official, however, claimed there were some “people in the middle trying to frustrate their efforts to bring the two rival leaders together, but added that all efforts were underway to success.

The dialogue body is reportedly considering the return of the South Sudanese rebel leader so he can participate in the upcoming general elections to take place at the end of the interim period.

“Our people want peace, they want stability and those who fled needs to return but they cannot return if the conflict is still continuing. It has to stop and to stop; some painful decisions have to be made and we are asking brother Riek to lead the way. He should open his heart,” the official exclusively told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

He added, “It is not easy, but the country should be rescued. We are telling the president to exhibit leadership and painful decisions”.

Sudan Tribune has reliably learnt that, during their visit to South Africa, the dialogue committee delegation met Ramaphosa, but not Machar.

The South Sudanese rebel leader, who fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in August last year after fierce fighting, lives in South Africa.

The official said another high-level delegation meeting the exiled leaders will visit Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia and other East African countries, including Sudan to meet the country’s former political detainees, Lam Akol and General Thomas Cirilo.

Over a million people have fled the world’s youngest nation since conflict erupted in late 2013 when Kiir sacked Machar from his post.

(ST)

  • 2 July 22:32, by Sunday Junup

    You already exiled him, is it not what you wanted? Now why begging him? If you understand that our people needs peace and there is conflict still going on, then let Kiir and Taban step aside then it will be easy to begg Gatnyagonyang to rescue you! Dr.Riak is very humble man but kiir made advantage of him

    repondre message

  • 2 July 22:34, by gatkhor Nueri

    Why you go to S.Africa to talk to him while Kiir Said that I don’t want Riak in to ND,and some of you they are claiming that Riek Machar he don’t have have?

    I have told you that in s.sudan as whole no one who have a miracle heart like Dr.Machar, if you include him the the ND soon problem s.sudan will finish believe me 100%.

    Ka lielun.

    BIA TE Mal CIE NYARUOP DENG

    repondre message

  • 2 July 22:35, by gatkhor Nueri

    Why you go to S.Africa to talk to him while Kiir Said that I don’t want Riak in to ND,and some of you they are claiming that Riek Machar he don’t have have?

    I have told you that in s.sudan as whole no one who have a miracle heart like Dr.Machar, if you include him the the ND soon problem s.sudan will finish believe me 100%.

    Ka lielun.

    BIA TE Mal CIE NYARUOP DENG

    repondre message

  • 2 July 22:39, by gatkhor Nueri

    Dr.Machar Don’t accept them all they are thieves

    "a great part of his army perished of hunger and disease"

    Bia te mal Cie nyaruop

    repondre message

  • 2 July 22:53, by Ranmediit

    Angelo,Matthew,
    H.E.Dr,Machar was forces by Kiir and Taban in juba and you don’t even call for international intervention.It’s good to feel pain for meet Machar and you learned that without Dr,Riek South Sudan would be continues suffering.

    repondre message

  • 3 July 00:16, by lino

    Kiir must repent from what he has done to South Sudanese People to date before an inclusive ND commenced!!!
    Enough is enough. Riek was in detention since last year but nothing improved which means he is not the only problem!!! If there is a wiseman in the country, the problem would have been solved without Riek!!!

    repondre message

  • 3 July 00:19, by Kush Natives

    That’s the only thing that I don’t wanna to hear. "Participated in coming election" Riek Machar will never participate in coming election, this is a RED line. Riek Machar is no longer a South Sudanese, just by birth, the man is completely a serial killer. The name "Riek" is a cursed.

    repondre message

  • 3 July 00:47, by john akeen

    Well you Rebels sounded like president Kiir is not a South Sudanese problem, and that is right president Kiir is not a country problem, according to what you had said, you said if government of SS refused to included Riek Machar in to the government or to reinstate him to high position of the first vice president or in the government, then peace will not come to the peoples of SS, but if>>

    repondre message

    • 3 July 01:08, by john akeen

      government agree with those ideas or those things, then peace will come to the people of South Sudan or war will be over 100% So tell me; Why leaders of South Sudan are not supposed to go talk to Riek Machar? Is he not one of the South Sudanese leader that can be included into the country national dialogue or is he not a South Sudanese citizen? It is the country government job to bring all the>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



