Sudan’s al-Bashir to skip AU summit in Addis Ababa

July 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman on Sunday would lead his country’s delegation to the African summit in Addis Ababa, said the official news agency SUNA.
- Vice-president Hasabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman
Last week, SUNA quoted Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir as saying President Omer al-Bashir will participate in the African Union summit in Addis Ababa.
However, the agency on Sunday said Abdel-Rahman will lead Sudan’s delegation to the summit without giving further details on why al-Bashir wouldn’t attend the meeting.
The 29th Ordinary Session of the Summit of the African Union has kicked off last Tuesday and will continue until July 4th, 2017 under the theme “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth”.
The Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take place from the 3rd to 4th July 2017.
Member states will mainly deliberate on the continent’s peace and security, with the renewed fighting in South Sudan, situation in Somalia and crises in Libya among the issues top on agenda for African leaders to be deliberated upon during the summit.
Also top of the agenda for discussions at the summit are situations in Central African Republic, Mali, Democratic Republic Congo (DRC), Burundi and the Darfur region.
The previous summit held in Addis Ababa last January witnessed the return of Morocco to AU after over three decades of absence from the pan-African body.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)
Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)
Confronting Climate Change in South Sudan: Risks and Opportunities 2017-06-27 13:57:30 By Jean-Luc Stalon and Biplove Choudhary The man made crisis in South Sudan has pushed the country back on multiple fronts: ranging from an outbreak of a severe macroeconomic crisis to an (...)
MORE