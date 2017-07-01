July 1, 2017 (WAU) – South Sudan government is too heavily deploy troops on the road that links the country’s capital, Juba to Bor, an official has disclosed.

A overturned truck on the Juba-Bor road, which has become almost impassable as a result of the rainy season and its poor condition (ST)

The interior minister, Michael Chiangjiek said that the move came following an emergency security meeting, which was held in Juba on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir.

He said the meeting resolved that forces would immediately be deployed on Juba-Bor road as governments’ security measure to combat road ambush killings that were taking place in the area.

On 28 June, nine people were reportedly killed and seven others injured on Juba-Bor road. The incident took place when a passenger car carrying traders was attacked by unknown gunmen in Kubri Mohandisiin, located about 8 kilometres from Juba.

Last month, a similar attack left more than 30 people dead.

“One of the resolutions that we made was the immediate deployment of forces, namely the army, the police and the national security to the site so that they enhance the security of the road and at least ease the flow of the goods from Juba to Bor and from Juba to Boma state,” said the interior minister.

The governor of South Sudan’s Jonglei state said Juba-Bor road needed to be secure as it was the lifeline for returnees who have started returning from the refugee as well as displacement camps.

“It will also enable people in Greater Jonglei move to venues where they can participate in the national dialogue,” said Phillip Aguer.

“This road will also facilitate the national dialogue because we want Greater Jonglei to come together and talk for the government to know exactly what is affecting us. Insecurity affects food security and this is the result of poor agriculture,” he added.

