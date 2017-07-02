CTSAMM compensates family of staff killed in Wau state

June 30, 2017 (WAU) - South Sudan’s Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) has given a $100,000 compensation to the family of Col. Al Fadil Meil Issa, a former staff member killed in Wau state.

Issa was killed at Hai Jazeera in January by a group of men after unknown people reportedly convinced him to come out of a United Nations camp.

Until now, however, motives behind the killing remain unclear.

Four people have been arrested in connection to Issa’s death.

Wau town mayor, Mel Aleu Goc, said the four men who were arrested were staff members working inside the UN camp in Wau.

“After the investigation carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Wau, it was stated that the four men confessed the roles they played in killing of the official,” said Goc.

He added, “They called Issa in the late hour before he was killed”.

Issa was a former member of the armed opposition faction (SPLA-IO).

“On behalf of CTSAMM, we would like to pass our condolences to the family for they have lost their loved one,” said Theresa Vurnes, a CTSAMM official.

Vurnes described Issa as an “outstanding” member of CTSAMM.

“The money is meant to take care of his family, to support them and show them that CTSAMM appreciates all the work their family member did,” further said Vurnes.

CTSAMM had earlier said it completed investigation into Issa’s death.

CTSAMM is the body responsible for monitoring and verifying the implementation of a permanent ceasefire between the peace partners and oversee the transitional security arrangements. Its liaison officers monitor areas of conflict, to assess any violations of the permanent ceasefire and report their findings to the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

The CTSAMM comprises representatives from the warring parties, former detainees, other political parties, the womens’ bloc, civil society entities and youth. Other members are the eminent personalities, Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union, China, the Troika, the U.N Mission in South Sudan, European Union and IGAD partners’ forum.

(ST)