WHO distances itself from Egypt decision to screen Sudanese for cholera

June 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) Friday has denied informing Egyptian health authorities about a cholera outbreak in Sudan, following reports about medical screening for Sudanese arriving in Cairo.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Cairo airport started to examine passengers coming from infected areas including the Sudan.
Recently, Sudanese officials declared the existence of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) in several regions including Khartoum. Instead, U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, in a warning to its nationals in Sudan, spoke about a cholera outbreak.
Also, Sudanese opposition groups accused the government of covering up cholera outbreaks in the country pretending it was only acute watery Diarrhoea.
Reached by Sudan Tribune, WHO representative in Sudan Neema Al Gasseer distanced the international health body from the decision of the Egyptian authorities.
"We would like to emphasise that the World Health Organization does not advise any country to take a unilateral decision to examine internal or external travellers from the country in accordance with the international health regulations signed by the Member States, including Sudan and neighbouring countries," she said.
The Head of Cairo Airport Quarantine Medhat Qandil told the news agency they screen passengers coming from Khartoum to verify reported cholera outbreak in Sudan. But he didn’t specify their source.
Relations between the two countries are strained as Khartoum stopped the importation of Egyptian farming products following reports about cases of strawberries from Egypt causing chronic hepatitis and other diseases.
The two countries who have other differences over border areas failed to resolve this issue of agricultural goods and products.
Sudanese health authorities say more than 270 people were killed by the AWD outbreak since August 2016. Most of the epidemic hit border areas with the South Sudan, particularly the While Nile and Blue Nile states.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)
Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)
Confronting Climate Change in South Sudan: Risks and Opportunities 2017-06-27 13:57:30 By Jean-Luc Stalon and Biplove Choudhary The man made crisis in South Sudan has pushed the country back on multiple fronts: ranging from an outbreak of a severe macroeconomic crisis to an (...)
MORE