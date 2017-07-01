 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 1 July 2017

WHO distances itself from Egypt decision to screen Sudanese for cholera

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Egypt's Cairo international airport (Photo Reuters)
June 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) Friday has denied informing Egyptian health authorities about a cholera outbreak in Sudan, following reports about medical screening for Sudanese arriving in Cairo.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Cairo airport started to examine passengers coming from infected areas including the Sudan.

Recently, Sudanese officials declared the existence of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) in several regions including Khartoum. Instead, U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, in a warning to its nationals in Sudan, spoke about a cholera outbreak.

Also, Sudanese opposition groups accused the government of covering up cholera outbreaks in the country pretending it was only acute watery Diarrhoea.

Reached by Sudan Tribune, WHO representative in Sudan Neema Al Gasseer distanced the international health body from the decision of the Egyptian authorities.

"We would like to emphasise that the World Health Organization does not advise any country to take a unilateral decision to examine internal or external travellers from the country in accordance with the international health regulations signed by the Member States, including Sudan and neighbouring countries," she said.

The Head of Cairo Airport Quarantine Medhat Qandil told the news agency they screen passengers coming from Khartoum to verify reported cholera outbreak in Sudan. But he didn’t specify their source.

Relations between the two countries are strained as Khartoum stopped the importation of Egyptian farming products following reports about cases of strawberries from Egypt causing chronic hepatitis and other diseases.

The two countries who have other differences over border areas failed to resolve this issue of agricultural goods and products.

Sudanese health authorities say more than 270 people were killed by the AWD outbreak since August 2016. Most of the epidemic hit border areas with the South Sudan, particularly the While Nile and Blue Nile states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)

Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)

Confronting Climate Change in South Sudan: Risks and Opportunities 2017-06-27 13:57:30 By Jean-Luc Stalon and Biplove Choudhary The man made crisis in South Sudan has pushed the country back on multiple fronts: ranging from an outbreak of a severe macroeconomic crisis to an (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.