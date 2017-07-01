 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 1 July 2017

South Sudan army contains internal rift over deserting units

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers walk along a road in Mathiang near Bor, on January 31, 2014 (AFP Photo)

June 30, 2017 (JUBA) - The command of Sudan Sudanese army (SPLA) has contained a rift among soldiers deployed on the front line in the northern part of the country, after fears that a split could undermine the capability of the government army in that troubled area.

A high-ranking military officer told Sudan Tribune on Friday that a decision by some officers and soldiers loyal to the former SPLA chief of staff deployed to the former Unity State caused a headache to the command until Gen. Paul Malong had to be approached by the community leaders and his political friends to talk to them to drop their plan to leave in their areas of their deployment.

“There was a misunderstanding between units of our forces in Leer. They were those who were deployed there as part of reinforcement to bolster the fighting strength of the 4th division infantry. These units were from different divisions in the country. Some were taken from the headquarters and others from other divisions. They were deployed for specific reasons for a specific period but they overstayed and they felt they need to be replaced”, explained the military officer.

The officer said a majority of these soldiers come from Aweil of Bahr el-Ghazal region and instead of asking for a permission to return home, they prefer going to their families in Aweil even before replacement is made.

“It is a big challenge but thanks God the former chief of general staff intervened and was able to speak to them urging to remain in their positions (on the front line against the enemy) and they listened to him. Now they are waiting for the replacement so that there is no security vacuum”, said the officer who did not want to be identified.

Several military sources and politicians with direct knowledge also confirmed that an intense situation emerged between different units and soldiers loyal to Paul Malong.

Observers say the rift meant to protest the removal of former chief of staff from his position, pointing their feel personally harmed by this decision because their regional dignitary protected their rights and families if something happened to them.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 July 07:09, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Well, P. Kiir had underestimated the position of Mading Awiel soldiers. I believe this is one of the huge mistake P. Kiir had ever made in his leadership. It seems P. Kiir had listened too much to medias not what is really happening between him and General Awan. What was the reason you removed Gen. Awan from his position? It looks like P. Kiir will be overthrow by Dinka People not other tribes.

    repondre message

    • 1 July 07:21, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Continue.. I call P. Kiir to step down to avoid consequences. I believe there are a few ways to solve this problem. You need to allow General Awan to go to Awiel. Second, eliminate your power to remove leaders from their positions without citizens vote. Third, let Deng Alor, Pagan, Or General Mac to takes over the presidency because they will solve Abyei and Panthou issues.

      repondre message

      • 1 July 08:03, by john akeen

        Right, but don’t speak with anger, don’t forget Pagan Amum is the main reason for the war that is happening right now in our country, if you remember when president Kiir desmes Reik M, Deng A, Pagan A & all of them leaders, they all went to their houses. Reik Machar was not go to fight SPLA, but Pagan A didn’t like it, he started running around telling the all world

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)

Confronting Climate Change in South Sudan: Risks and Opportunities 2017-06-27 13:57:30 By Jean-Luc Stalon and Biplove Choudhary The man made crisis in South Sudan has pushed the country back on multiple fronts: ranging from an outbreak of a severe macroeconomic crisis to an (...)

South Sudan: Lament of diminished hopes 2017-06-26 22:36:53 By Dennis Lissa In the lonely town of Buggari in Western Bahr El Ghazel, stands a flag in the middle of government square. The flag is fading in colour and partially torn. It waves sadly (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.