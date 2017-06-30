Al-Hilu arrives in South Kordofan as his rivals call for unity



June 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLMN-Al-Hilu) said its leader Abdel-Aziz Adam al-Hilu has arrived in areas under its control in South Kordofan state for the first time since he was appointed to his position.

In a statement on Friday, SPLMN-Al-Hilu spokesperson Arnu Ngutulu Lodi confirmed the arrival of al-Hilu “ to the liberated areas of the Nuba Mountains / South Kordofan region on 29/6/017 for the first time since he was installed by the SPLM/N Nuba mountains liberation council on 7/6/2017”.

“He was received by Maj. Gen. Comrade Gagod Mukwar Marada, SPLA/N Chief of Staff and BRIG. Gen Comrade Ezekiel Kuku Talodi, commissioner of Tobo County and a large number of civilians and military leaders. The region was full of joy and popular celebrations which lasted for the all night” read the statement.

As a result of a rift that started earlier this year and its successive developments, the SPLM-N is now split into two factions one led by Malik Agar and the other by his rival al-Hilu.

Al-Hilu, who gained the support of the Movement’s army, has removed Malik Agar from the leadership of the armed group together with the Secretary General Yasser Arman after they rejected his demand for the self-determination.

CALL FOR UNITY

Meanwhile, the SPLMN-Agar has underlined readiness to exert every possible effort to unify the SPLM-N according to the vision of the New Sudan.

In a statement on Friday, SPLMN-Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol reiterated that the Chairman of the Movement, and the Secretary General, are ready to relinquish any executive positions and support a new interim leadership that would be selected on the basis of seniority in the Leadership Council until holding the general convention.

He called to take advantage of the current crisis to renew the vision of the Movement, saying it is in the best interest of the people of the Two Areas and the Sudanese people to have a strong and unified Movement.

The Sudanese army has been fighting SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

Talks between the two sides under the auspices of the African Union for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since last August.

(ST)