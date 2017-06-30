Sudan to remain on US list for state sponsors of terrorism: official

June 30, 2017 (WASHINGTON) – The United States has no plans to remove Sudan from list of states that sponsor terrorism, according to a US official.

The US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that an assessment is underway on Sudan’s compliance with conditions stipulated by the previous administration to permanently lift comprehensive economic sanctions imposed in 1997.

“I don’t want to get ahead of what will be announced, because that we just don’t know yet. We’re not sure what is going to happen with the sanctions,” Nauert said according to a transcript of June 22nd press briefing.

“The State Department is monitoring whether or not Sudan has sustained positive actions that gave rise to the executive order that was put in place earlier this year. So the State Department will make the final determination, but I just can’t get ahead of what that is right now”.

But Nauert stressed that Sudan’s terrorism designation will not change for the time being.

“I can tell you one thing, and that is the designation of Sudan as a state sponsor of terror will remain”.

By July 12th, an interagency report is to be submitted to US President Donald Trump which he will use to issue a decision on whether to maintain or to permanently remove economic sanctions on Sudan.

