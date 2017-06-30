 
 
 
Friday 30 June 2017

South Sudan and Uganda journalists form network

June 30, 2017 (KAMPALA) - Journalists from Uganda and South Sudan have formed a network whose main objective is to address the information needs of South Sudanese refugees in Uganda, their host communities and the internally displaced persons in South Sudan.

JPEG - 114.4 kb
Journalists attend a briefing on new media laws approved by South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, on 9 September 2014 (ST)

The “Cross Border Network”, is expected to promote training and sharing of content between radio stations in both South Sudan and Uganda, especially in the areas hosting South Sudanese refugees.

“One Million South Sudanese refugees in Uganda is a significant population with unique information needs. Equally important is the information needs of their host communities,” said the Ugandan coordinator of the journalists’ network, Moses Odokonyero.

“The network intends to address this existing gap,” he added.

According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), about 1.2 million South Sudanese refugees currently live in Uganda.

Nearly two million internally displaced persons live in South Sudan.

South Sudanese refugees in Uganda and citizens require adequate information on situations in the two neighbouruing two countries.

“The collaboration between Uganda and South Sudan journalists will enable the relatives of the refugees in Uganda to get information about what is happening in South Sudan and for their relatives in South Sudan to know what is happening in Uganda,’’ said Josephine Achiro, the South Sudan coordinator of the network.

The Cross Border Network was formed during a recent meeting from June 19- June 23 in Kampala supported. The meeting was supported by the German media development organization, DW Akademie.

Presently, however, the journalists’ network has 24 radio stations from different parts of South Sudan and north western Uganda.

(ST)

