SPLM-IO Juba faction launches count to determine military size

June 30, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition group (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai, on Thursday officially began registering its forces on the ground to determine the size.

SPLM-In Opposition (IO) forces gather outside capital Juba, April 7, 2016 (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomun)

The exercise will be conducted in the north and south of Liech state.

South Sudan’s Deputy Minister of Defence General Thoi Chany, along with other high-ranking SPLA-IO officials are in Liech state to launch the registration process.

The armed opposition forces, due to be registered, had been stationed in the state following the peace deal signed in 2015 between the two rival SPLM factions.

A spokesperson for the armed opposition faction, Dickson Gatluak underscored the need to identify the size of the army and logistics at hand before cantonment of the forces is done in accordance to the peace accord.

"All forces which had been participating in the combat in Unity state and other forces related to the conflict will be put in the containment where they will be assembled and separated," said Gatluak.

He said child soldiers would be handed over to the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

"This is one of the biggest milestone taken by SPLM-IO leadership towards the implementation of the peace agreement", stressed Gatluak.

The armed opposition force commanders from Omer, Koch, Bentiu, Mandir and Leer counties will this week submit the lists. The team will also visit Yuai in Beih state and Nassir of Latajor state then after a visit to Bentiu.

Meanwhile, the security situation in these areas is reportedly calm and citizens are returning home after nearly four months of sheltering in the U.N camps.

(ST)