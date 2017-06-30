 
 
 
Friday 30 June 2017

S. Sudan minister denies praising removal of ex-army chief

June 30, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s deputy information minister, Paul Akol Kordit has dismissed media reports, which quoted him praising removal of the ex-army chief by the president.

South Sudan’s deputy information minister, Akol Paul Kordit speaking at a public rally in Juba on 11 February 2014 (ST)

He said media misquoted him on the matter.

I went to talk to the president [Salva Kiir] official issues related to my ministry. I have nothing to do with General [Paul] Malong or any person in South Sudan, Akol clarified.

Kordit demanded that a written apology be issued.

Last month, the director of internal security bureau, Akol Koor Kuc, on instructions from the president, deployed a large force in Western Lakes state with instructions to block Malong from traveling to his home village in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

Malong said he left Juba to avoid any negative reactions from his supporters and those celebrating his dismissal from active service. He was later persuaded to return to Juba and agreed to work with president in the interest of peace and stability.

However, since his return to Juba, Malong complained of confinement and mistreatment of people seen close to him in different institutions, including the presidency and the army where some of the officers he deployed in key strategy units and departments were removed and replaced with new faces.

He has also been denied the freedom to travel outside the country.

(ST)

  • 30 June 11:42, by Sunday Junup

    Akol Kurdit
    Please don’t run a way from what you started your supporters are behind you. Just go ahead. You are demanding apology letter from who? Let Dinka fight a lone and we will watch

  • 30 June 11:43, by Sunday Junup

    Akol Kurdit
    Please don’t run a way from what you started your supporters are behind you. Just go ahead. You are demanding apology letter from who? Let Dinka fight a lone and we will watch

  • 30 June 11:46, by Midit Mitot

    Denial has become a culture of JCE government, spoke on something unbearable today and deny it tomorrow.

    • 30 June 11:55, by King of Nyamlel

      Those of Akol Pauland Kiir Mayardit were protected by Malong Awan from Riek Machar who might have killed them. So Akol should deny because he will have no where to go when Malong rises politically.

      • 30 June 12:57, by Garang Akeen Tong

        Hon. Akol Paul Kordit

        Thanks for you comeout with clear statement, that it,s missquoted by media, I do confuse since yesterday when I read that post, is really Akol Paul, the smarter & intellegence one I know? is speaking like that? I didn,t bother myself to comment on that post, till you cameout with clear statement, because I kow you wouldn’t said such statement.

  • 30 June 12:56, by Nyesi Ta

    Let Malong enjoy his stupidity: what goes around comes around and Akordit shouldn’t play chicken to deny he was involved to influence Kiir Al Awiir to remove the idiot.

  • 30 June 13:29, by Good Foe

    The way Malong’s dignity is being destroyed.... The boys who used to follow you like flies following someone who shitted on his trousers are turned to never let you get on even a boda boda.
    The man is having so many wives in Aweil starving sexually. Let him go home and have fun with his babes. This government is creating an enmity with the Aweilians.
    I pity you__ General,

