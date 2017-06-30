June 30, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s deputy information minister, Paul Akol Kordit has dismissed media reports, which quoted him praising removal of the ex-army chief by the president.

South Sudan’s deputy information minister, Akol Paul Kordit speaking at a public rally in Juba on 11 February 2014 (ST)

He said media misquoted him on the matter.

I went to talk to the president [Salva Kiir] official issues related to my ministry. I have nothing to do with General [Paul] Malong or any person in South Sudan, Akol clarified.

Kordit demanded that a written apology be issued.

Last month, the director of internal security bureau, Akol Koor Kuc, on instructions from the president, deployed a large force in Western Lakes state with instructions to block Malong from traveling to his home village in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

Malong said he left Juba to avoid any negative reactions from his supporters and those celebrating his dismissal from active service. He was later persuaded to return to Juba and agreed to work with president in the interest of peace and stability.

However, since his return to Juba, Malong complained of confinement and mistreatment of people seen close to him in different institutions, including the presidency and the army where some of the officers he deployed in key strategy units and departments were removed and replaced with new faces.

He has also been denied the freedom to travel outside the country.

(ST)