$12m Jur River Bridge rehabilitation begins next week

June 29, 2017 (WAU) – The minister for physical infrastructure in South Sudan’s Wau state, Peter Upieu said three companies were awarded the contract to rehabilitate Jur River Bridge with work expected to begin next week.

The minister said rehabilitation of the project, to be undertaken by the German-owned Mediterranean Company, would cost $12 million.

“There is a company called Mediterranean, it is a Germany company working in South Africa. The is a national company called Trist Stars and another sub-contracted company called Ayat which is well known in Wau and South Sudan,” he said.

Rehabilitation of the bridge is expected to take eight months.

The project consultant engineer, Lolik Ladu said the foundation of the bridge will be handled by Mediterranean would deal with the foundation while Ayat will handle roads and supply the materials.

“The contract was handed over to Trist Stars who will be using Mediterranean and Ayat as sub-contracting companies,” he said.

Last year, a high level delegation from the national government led by the Road and Bridges minister, Rebecca Joshua Okuaci visited Wau to inspect the bridge, which was nearly collapsing.

The facility, built in 1973, has already developed some technical problems.

It is currently the only bridge in South Sudan, which connects Northern Bahr el Ghazal to Abyei region and Sudan to the west of the young nation.

(ST)