 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 30 June 2017

$12m Jur River Bridge rehabilitation begins next week

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 29, 2017 (WAU) – The minister for physical infrastructure in South Sudan’s Wau state, Peter Upieu said three companies were awarded the contract to rehabilitate Jur River Bridge with work expected to begin next week.

JPEG - 16.3 kb
A bridge between Juba and kajo-Keji road (sshada)

The minister said rehabilitation of the project, to be undertaken by the German-owned Mediterranean Company, would cost $12 million.

“There is a company called Mediterranean, it is a Germany company working in South Africa. The is a national company called Trist Stars and another sub-contracted company called Ayat which is well known in Wau and South Sudan,” he said.

Rehabilitation of the bridge is expected to take eight months.

The project consultant engineer, Lolik Ladu said the foundation of the bridge will be handled by Mediterranean would deal with the foundation while Ayat will handle roads and supply the materials.

“The contract was handed over to Trist Stars who will be using Mediterranean and Ayat as sub-contracting companies,” he said.

Last year, a high level delegation from the national government led by the Road and Bridges minister, Rebecca Joshua Okuaci visited Wau to inspect the bridge, which was nearly collapsing.

The facility, built in 1973, has already developed some technical problems.

It is currently the only bridge in South Sudan, which connects Northern Bahr el Ghazal to Abyei region and Sudan to the west of the young nation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)

Confronting Climate Change in South Sudan: Risks and Opportunities 2017-06-27 13:57:30 By Jean-Luc Stalon and Biplove Choudhary The man made crisis in South Sudan has pushed the country back on multiple fronts: ranging from an outbreak of a severe macroeconomic crisis to an (...)

South Sudan: Lament of diminished hopes 2017-06-26 22:36:53 By Dennis Lissa In the lonely town of Buggari in Western Bahr El Ghazel, stands a flag in the middle of government square. The flag is fading in colour and partially torn. It waves sadly (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.