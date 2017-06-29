South Sudan national dialogue officials in South Africa for talks with rebel leader

June 29, 2017 (JUBA) – The National Dialogue Committee Co-Chairman Angelo Beda, flanked by several senior officials, Wednesday arrived in South Africa to consult with the exiled former First Vice President turned rebel leader, Riek Machar.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a press conference in his private residence in Addis Ababa, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. (Photo AP/Mulugete Ayehe)

The delegation is yet to arrange how and when it will meet Machar in coordination with authorities of the host country.

Machar has been under solitary confinement since he left Sudan for South Africa. His departure was decided by the IGAD leader and backed by the American administration. However, South Sudanese officials say his accommodations are paid by Juba.

Officials in Juba, in the past months, said they do not want to involve the rebel leader personally in any negotiated settlement and suggested that he can designate any of his aides to represent him.

Beda told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that the delegation comprises himself, former Agriculture Minister Betty Achan Ogwaro, Rev. Mathiang, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Lily Albino Akol Akol, and former permanent representative to the United Nations Francis Mading Deng as well as several other officials

The delegation, he said, met President Kiir before they left the country.

“Our mission for coming here is not secret, we went to President Salva Kiir before we left and he approved. So we are here for one mission, to bring peace and stability to the country,” said Beda.

The co-chair went on to talk about the objectives of the visit and whether he and his team were to meet with Machar directly.

"We cannot afford to let the country go down the way it is before our own eyes. We have therefore taken it upon ourselves and with trust and confidence in Almighty God the Father, our mission will be successful".

He said they want to meet with Riek Machar and his groups to consult with them and to hear their views, adding they are preparing to do the same thing with other stakeholders.

The elder politician stressed that such political engagements, with various stakeholders, will help the committee gain first-hand perspectives and will go on to form the agenda of the National Dialogue.

The SPLM-IO leader has several times repeated they believe that the national dialogue cannot replace talks on the implementation of 2015 peace agreement.

Also, the Former Detainees faction point to the need to end the war and to agree on the implementation of the peace agreement, stressing all these measures can create a conducive environment for the national dialogue.

(ST)