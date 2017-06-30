 
 
 
South Sudan rebel chapter in Australia disown leader

June 29, 2017 (JUBA) - Members of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) in Australia have disowned their leader, William Orule, after the announced his defection the country’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai.

JPEG - 71.4 kb
South Sudan first vice president Taban Deng Gai arrives in Bor May 9, 2017 (ST)

Orule, who headed the armed opposition faction in Australia, declared allegiance to Gai amid criticisms from the other group members.

The armed opposition faction, in a statement, strongly criticized Orule’s move to join a rival faction led by its former chief negotiator.

“We would like to inform the public, the region and the world at large that the IO movement respects the right of individual who decides to leave or join us. This is a core principle of our democracy and freedom of choices or speech. Comrades Orule had decided to leave. We view this as his right. Let continue the fight against genocide regime as usual,” partly reads the statement.

Some members of the armed opposition faction, however, vowed to continue backing former First Vice-President, Riek Machar despite what they referred to as his “illegal” detention in South Africa.

South Sudan was plunged into conflict in December 2013 as the rivalry between President Kiir and Machar, turned into a civil war. Since then, the fighting, which has often been along ethnic lines, triggered Africa’s worst refugee crisis, with over three million people fleeing their homes.

(ST)

  • 30 June 06:25, by Lenin Bull

    William Orule is welcome back to the camp of the nationalists who want South Sudanese people to live in peace and harmony and to develop themselves, make themselves rich through hardworks, and make their country a proud country where their is joy, celebration, and education for children. Riek is an evil comprador/Belzeebul of hate and killing.

    repondre message

  • 30 June 06:33, by Lenin Bull

    I wonder why some of our people whom GOD or fate have so much been so kind to reach developed civilized countries like Australia, USA, Canada, UK/Europe, neighboring countries to South Sudan, etc, who should have learned in colleges/universities and through direct personal experiences how the citizens love and work hard for peace and development and honor of those countries. Why not South Sudanese

    repondre message

  • 30 June 06:45, by Lenin Bull

    Advice to defectors from the camp of Riek’s gangs is that nobody should defect alone if you were somebody there. Coming back alone to government side will compel some thinkers to view you as either someone who has been a yak/hyena in Riek’s IO or someone sent as a spy agent for infiltration and finally deadly mission.Let us be serious here guys. We are in serious nation-state building here not

    repondre message

  • 30 June 06:51, by Lenin Bull

    half-heart business enterprizes. Some of us want to build a peaceful non-tribal stable country where all our people from all their various ethnic backgrounds live in peace and harmony with equal opportunities and where our loved young ones go to schools daily. This is the country we want to build and bequeath to our children. You better believe me this is going to happen here in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 30 June 07:01, by Lenin Bull

    The smart and bloodless way of kicking out from Juba J1 those mindless program-less thugs who have gotten stuck there is through total peace in the country, unite all our people/leave no tribe behind/don’t ostracize any tribe on ethnicity basis, and timely periodical elections in which we will all elect good leaders. No bloody war guys we are brothers and sisters.

    repondre message

  • 30 June 07:54, by Eastern

    Let all spineless folks vacate the people’s movement....Kiir must go either peacefully or violently..

    repondre message

  • 30 June 08:43, by Kush Natives

    IO never had and will never have a principals in place, until it’s stop ranking primitives villagers militias as a mean of mobilization. Regardless of crying out here always, Riek Machar is legally in detention center in South Africa. Although you fools still undermining it as illegal. We’re now fighting a disciplinary war.

    repondre message

