June 29, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President, Salva Kiir on Thursday convened an emergency security meeting, a day after unknown gunmen killed nine people and wounded dozens on Juba-Bor road.

The security meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir in the capital, Juba, June 29, 2017 (ST)

The victims, mainly traders, were travelling from Mogiri to Juba. The attack occurred at Kubri Muhandisin, about 8 kilometers from the capital, Juba.

A number of officials, who included First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai attended the meeting held at the army headquarters in Bilpam.

South Sudan’s interior minister, Michael Chiangjiek Geay the meeting was convened to tackle causes of increased insecurity in the nation.

President Kiir, the minister said, asked the committee to investigate the Juba-Bor road incident in which nine civilians lost their lives.

The president tasked the committee to investigate increased insecurity and to report back within nine days, the minister stated.

The Mangala county commissioner, Elario Paul Fataki said one person died from Juba Teaching hospital, making it nine in total.

Fataki called on the transitional government of national unity to work hard in collaboration with the local leaders to improve on security on the Juba- Bor road where several people have died in recent days.

The security meeting was also attended by Ministers of National Security, Interior, Petroleum, Finance, Justice, deputy Defense Minister, Chief of Defense Forces, Inspector General of Police, Head of Criminal Investigation Department, Director of Military Intelligence and Boma state governor, Ismail Konyi.

(ST)