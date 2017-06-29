 
 
 
Civilians fleeing S. Sudan's Eastern Lakes state into rebel area

FAO's José Graziano da Silva and WFP's David Beasley visit IDPs in Unity region South Sudan on 24 May 2017 (WFP Photo)
June 28, 2017 (JUBA) – Nearly 1,000 persons displaced from South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state are fleeing to the rebel-held Payinjiar country in southern Unity state for safety, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The deputy spokesperson for the armed opposition (SPLM-IO), said the displaced were welcomed by area commissioner, John Tap Puot.

“There is an influx of displaced people from Eastern Lakes state and Rumbek into Payinjiar county. The county commissioner Gen. John Tap Puot has warmly received and offered protection to displaced the people,” Lam told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

“This is a clear sign that the SPLM/A-IO is not a tribal movement, but is a national liberation movement that caters for everybody in South Sudan regardless of religion, tribe, race or nationality,” he added.

Puot, in an interview with Sudan Tribune, also confirmed the influx of thousands of refugees who continued to arrive in Payinjiar county.

The said most of the refugees were children and women, but appealed for humanitarian help for the internally-displaced persons.

“The situation of these women and children is disturbing; they have nothing to eat after walking long distances. I appealed to the humanitarians agencies in South Sudan to rush into the area to provide the necessary assistance as soon as possible,” said Puot.

According to the official, the emergency response to donate food to residents in the area was running out of hands and needs revival.

He appealed to the community to maintain the spirit of unity among themselves, with the neighbours and prioritise peaceful co-existence.

At least 30 people, officials said, were killed in Eastern Lake state after inter-communal fighting between Atuot and Aliap clans of Yirol county last week.

(ST)

  • 29 June 06:35, by Kush Natives

    Mr. Lam,
    When did you idiots realized that, the tribal hatred that you plugged into the sea is good. What have you done in Bentiu few ago? You massacred all foreigners thinking that they were all Dinka. That action alone marks your rebellion as a tribal based movement. Why now? Because you’re internationally recognized as a terrorist organization that terrorizing civilians.

    repondre message

    • 29 June 07:52, by anyanya1

      @Kush;
      You r alien not human being, I don’t know if this is nature of sub-educated dinkas animals or what, leave them to go where they feel safe, your attitude will finish dinka one day.

      repondre message

      • 29 June 08:29, by Eastern

        anyanya1,

        What this Kush natives is displaying is called POSTURING.....

        repondre message

    • 29 June 08:12, by Midit Mitot

      Kuch Natives,
      I hope you never know what is going on in the world these days, your semi-government is going to an end soon, and you will be the one welcoming the new regime instead of calling it terrorist, note this Man!

      repondre message

  • 29 June 06:56, by jubaone

    Bush Natives,
    Defenseless women and children are fleeing for safety to IO areas. What is wrong with that? They could have chosen to go to Warrap, but the jienge chaos between Apuk-Aguok makes this impossible. Now your twisted jienge logic says something completely irrelevant to the article. That is foolish and stupid. That sucks!

    repondre message

  • 29 June 07:33, by Lenin Bull

    Kush Native, don’t waste your time about this nonsense in this article. This nincompoop scoundrel of IO want to cheat the humanitarian community with food and other services to their starving forces. No Dinka in his/her right mind will go to Nuerland for anything. They will be killed at first sight leave alone giving them services or sanctuary. If they mowing down innocent Dinka civilians in the

    repondre message

  • 29 June 07:40, by Lenin Bull

    highways of Greater Equatoria, if they couldn’t spare any single civilian life when they captured Malakal, Bor, Bentiu, Baliet, Atar, etc which miracle would one assume has just captured the tribalistic mindset of the IO. Oh the NGOs are being hoodwinked of food. No proud Dinka civilians in Panyijar gangland.

    repondre message

  • 29 June 07:42, by john locke

    Yo jiangs are incompetent people. You continue to deny the massacre caused by kiir which started this war. The jiangs want to rule south sudan forever which will never happen. For starters the IO is not labled a terrorist organization, so lets stop the lies. 2. Youre government is so scared of riek that they pay south africa millions of dollars to keep him. What will you do when the money runs dr

    repondre message

  • 29 June 07:55, by Lenin Bull

    The IO has no Dinka prisoners of war. They killed all of them not at first sight knowing that keeping prisoners of war alive as well as treating them well is itself victory and vindication in history of guerilla warfare. I doubt whether IO waste their precious time consulting books on international humanitarian law and warfare. They only love reading NGUNDENG stories/folktales on Riek

    repondre message

  • 29 June 08:07, by john locke

    I find it funny that toure assuming something that you do not know. How would youknow if they have P.O.W’s or not? Worry about what youre kiir will do when the money to pay south africa runs dry. A bigger war between kiir and malong is coming. The mathiang anyor are turning against kiir. Lets see how this plays out. Jiang will fight jiang

    repondre message

Comment on this article



