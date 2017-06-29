

June 28, 2017 (JUBA) – Nearly 1,000 persons displaced from South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state are fleeing to the rebel-held Payinjiar country in southern Unity state for safety, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The deputy spokesperson for the armed opposition (SPLM-IO), said the displaced were welcomed by area commissioner, John Tap Puot.

“There is an influx of displaced people from Eastern Lakes state and Rumbek into Payinjiar county. The county commissioner Gen. John Tap Puot has warmly received and offered protection to displaced the people,” Lam told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

“This is a clear sign that the SPLM/A-IO is not a tribal movement, but is a national liberation movement that caters for everybody in South Sudan regardless of religion, tribe, race or nationality,” he added.

Puot, in an interview with Sudan Tribune, also confirmed the influx of thousands of refugees who continued to arrive in Payinjiar county.

The said most of the refugees were children and women, but appealed for humanitarian help for the internally-displaced persons.

“The situation of these women and children is disturbing; they have nothing to eat after walking long distances. I appealed to the humanitarians agencies in South Sudan to rush into the area to provide the necessary assistance as soon as possible,” said Puot.

According to the official, the emergency response to donate food to residents in the area was running out of hands and needs revival.

He appealed to the community to maintain the spirit of unity among themselves, with the neighbours and prioritise peaceful co-existence.

At least 30 people, officials said, were killed in Eastern Lake state after inter-communal fighting between Atuot and Aliap clans of Yirol county last week.

(ST)