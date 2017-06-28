 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 28 June 2017

South Sudanese official lauds blockade of former army chief of staff

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 28, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese Deputy Minister of Information Akol Paul Kordit, Wednesday commended and thanked President Salva Kiir for deploying security forces in Western Lakes to block the movement of the former Chief of General Staff Paul Malong Awan, describing it as “a wise decision.”

JPEG - 41.5 kb
SPLA Chief of General Staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan (C) is visiting his farms in his homeland of Warawar in Aweil East State on 7 May 2016 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

Deputy Minister Kordit told the media on Wednesday after a meeting with President Kiir that he had paid the President a courtesy visit to thank him for deploying National Security personnel to Western Lake State to prevent Malong’s return to his homeland in Northern Bahr el-Ghazal last May.

According to the Deputy Minister, the deployment of the security force averted what he considered could have been "another security challenge" to the country if Gen. Paul Malong was allowed to reach his political power base.

The security challenge could have been sparked by supporters who would have reacted negatively after Malong’s removal.

“The deployment of the National Security was the best and wisest decision the President of the Republic has made. It is a commendable leadership decision and for this reason, I came to thank the President and express my appreciation from the community of Western Lake,” explained Kordit.

Through the Director of the Internal Security Bureau Akol Koor Kuc, said President Kiir deployed a huge force to Rumbek with the instructions to block and fight Malong who decided to leave Juba immediately after he was sacked through a presidential order in May.

Gen. Awan claimed that he left Juba to avoid any negative reactions from his supporters and those celebrating his dismissal from active military service. He was later persuaded to return to Juba and agreed with President Kiir they have to work together in the interest of peace and stability.

However since his return to Juba, Malong complained of confinement and mistreatment of people seen close to him in different institutions, including the presidency and the army where some of the officers he deployed in key strategy units and departments were removed and replaced with new faces.

Gen. Malong has also been denied the freedom to travel outside the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 June 00:07, by Theone

    Two smart jail times.

    G. Malong Awan jailed in Juba and Riek Machar jailed in South Africa

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-28 22:58:00 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)

Confronting Climate Change in South Sudan: Risks and Opportunities 2017-06-27 13:57:30 By Jean-Luc Stalon and Biplove Choudhary The man made crisis in South Sudan has pushed the country back on multiple fronts: ranging from an outbreak of a severe macroeconomic crisis to an (...)

South Sudan: Lament of diminished hopes 2017-06-26 22:36:53 By Dennis Lissa In the lonely town of Buggari in Western Bahr El Ghazel, stands a flag in the middle of government square. The flag is fading in colour and partially torn. It waves sadly (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.