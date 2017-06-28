South Sudanese official lauds blockade of former army chief of staff

June 28, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese Deputy Minister of Information Akol Paul Kordit, Wednesday commended and thanked President Salva Kiir for deploying security forces in Western Lakes to block the movement of the former Chief of General Staff Paul Malong Awan, describing it as “a wise decision.”

SPLA Chief of General Staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan (C) is visiting his farms in his homeland of Warawar in Aweil East State on 7 May 2016 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

Deputy Minister Kordit told the media on Wednesday after a meeting with President Kiir that he had paid the President a courtesy visit to thank him for deploying National Security personnel to Western Lake State to prevent Malong’s return to his homeland in Northern Bahr el-Ghazal last May.

According to the Deputy Minister, the deployment of the security force averted what he considered could have been "another security challenge" to the country if Gen. Paul Malong was allowed to reach his political power base.

The security challenge could have been sparked by supporters who would have reacted negatively after Malong’s removal.

“The deployment of the National Security was the best and wisest decision the President of the Republic has made. It is a commendable leadership decision and for this reason, I came to thank the President and express my appreciation from the community of Western Lake,” explained Kordit.

Through the Director of the Internal Security Bureau Akol Koor Kuc, said President Kiir deployed a huge force to Rumbek with the instructions to block and fight Malong who decided to leave Juba immediately after he was sacked through a presidential order in May.

Gen. Awan claimed that he left Juba to avoid any negative reactions from his supporters and those celebrating his dismissal from active military service. He was later persuaded to return to Juba and agreed with President Kiir they have to work together in the interest of peace and stability.

However since his return to Juba, Malong complained of confinement and mistreatment of people seen close to him in different institutions, including the presidency and the army where some of the officers he deployed in key strategy units and departments were removed and replaced with new faces.

Gen. Malong has also been denied the freedom to travel outside the country.

(ST)