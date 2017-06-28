Sudan’s al-Bashir to participate in AU summit next week

June 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir will participate in the African Union summit in Addis Ababa next week, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.
The 29th Ordinary Session of the Summit of the African Union has kicked off on Tuesday and will continue until July 4th, 2017 under the theme “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth”.
The Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take place from the 3rd to 4th July 2017.
In a press release on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said all files have been completed for Sudan’s participation in the summit at all levels.
He pointed out the meeting would discuss a number of issues including security and peace, combating terrorism, human trafficking and negative phenomena as well as the situation in Libya and Palestine.
Khidir stressed his country is confident that African leaders would continue to support all issues of concern to Sudan, pointing to the national dialogue and the improvement of the situation in Darfur besides the positive regional and international roles played by Sudan.
The previous summit held in Addis Ababa last January witnessed the return of Morocco to AU after over three decades of absence from the pan-African body.
(ST)
