South Sudan president to continue nationwide peace campaign drive: governor



June 28, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir Wednesday met with the governor of Kapoeta state in what is described as continuous consultations with the various segments of the society in order to complete the ongoing national dialogue process.

"While this set of consultations has been interrupted by other important engagements, the President will continue to actively engage with different segments of the population at different stages and formats," said Kapoeta State Governor Louis Lobong Logore after meeting Salva Kiir at the presidency in Juba.

The long-serving governor said the meeting was convened to provide a "platform for frank and open discussions between the concerned stakeholders and by extension the public on issues relating to the unity, peace and security of the country".

Logore gave the assurance that President Kiir was not deaf to grievances in parts of the country and would address them. However, he urged that such grievances should be expressed with grace. According to him, interactions began following the recent spate of agitations pitting some groups against others in the country.

International observers say the South Sudan is another Somalia in making, pointing to the difficulty to end the armed conflict despite the signing of a peace agreement nearly two years ago. They further say the multitude of protagonists inside the country and divergent interests of regional forces involved in the peace process, all these factors complicate the resolution of the crisis.

The governor explained that the president used such visit to gain firsthand information from the leaders of different states and communities and to douse inter-ethnic tension using political, religious, traditional and media leaders.

He said such meetings established some common ground on a number of issues such as the condemnation of hatred and divisive rhetoric by the concerned groups.

"They affirmed the need for all leaders and elders, regardless of political or ideological persuasion, to speak out more forcefully to counter divisive and hate speeches and any form of warmongering".

He stressed that the meeting also affirmed the primacy of the country’s constitution, as the ultimate basis for the unity.

According to the governor, it was agreed during the meeting that the constitution guarantees freedom of residence and of movement for all South Sudanese anywhere in the country, without fear of discrimination or prejudice. They also affirmed the need to draw a line between the freedom of expression guaranteed by the constitution and the degeneration of such expression into hate rhetoric and prejudice.

The president expressed appreciation to all the leaders for their time and commitment to the unity, peace and progress of the nation.

He also assured the people of the determination and resolve of his administration to ensure their well-being and security of all the South Sudanese.

(ST)