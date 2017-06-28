Sudan hopes ban travel would not affect sanction lifting

June 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan respects the right of the United States of America to protect its national security but it hopes that the travel ban on its nationals would not affect the expected lift of economic sanctions, said the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court approved parts of a travel ban imposed by the American administration on the nationals of six majority-Muslim countries including Sudan.

Commenting on the court’s decision, Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’m said that his government and Sudanese citizens "do not constitute a threat to the national security of the United Sates". He further asserted that his government even closely cooperates with U.S. security agencies as it is publically acknowledged by Washington.

"This decision should not affect the lifting of sanctions," he said in reference to a decision to lift an economic embargo on the east African nation for nearly 20 years. "Sudan has made the required progress in all the tracks agreed with the American side," he added.

Officials in Washington say the travel ban necessarily includes the countries that are in the list of State sponsors of terrorism. Sudan is on the list since August 1993.

"Sudan looks forward to cooperation with the United States in regional peace and security and all issues discussed in the five tracks."

Recently, it was reported that the State Department is in favour of the permanent revocation of economic sanction on Sudan. Also, the head of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Sudan publically expressed his support to the removal.

(ST)