South Sudan recalls head of diplomatic missions from seven countries

June 27, 2017 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government has written to the heads of its diplomatic missions from seven countries across the world, asking them to report themselves to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

JPEG - 16.8 kb
South Sudan former cabinet affairs minister Deng Alor Koul(Photo: Moses Lomoyat)

The 14 June 2017 letter carries the signature of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Alor Kuol.

“The esteemed Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation would like to inform you that the above-cited decision has been taken by the leadership of the ministry, you are therefore to avail yourselves within 60 days to expedite the process of handing over to the most senior diplomats,” read the letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

The letter was addressed to South Sudanese ambassadors to seven countries including United Kingdom, Sudan, Germany, India, Egypt, Uganda and Eritrea.

South Sudanese diplomats contest the decision pointing they cannot return before to have their salaries and the needed money to pay the rent of their apartments.

The Spokesman of South Sudan’ Foreign Ministry, Mawien Makol, said that a recall was part of normal administrative measures, where a period since the diplomats were deployed to specific countries has elapsed.

“This is a normal recall. It is part of the routine changes when the period of deployment has elapsed,” Mawien told Sudan Tribune when reached for a comment on Monday.

(ST)

  28 June 01:20, by Theone

    You were appointed,not elected.
    So,come back to Juba.

