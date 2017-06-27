 
 
 
Washington announces Sudan’s eligibility for (GSM-102) programme

58-year-old Omar, a farmer from Tadamon Locality in Blue Nile state, is a beneficiary of an agriculture project funded by the European Union. (World Vision photo)
June 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) on Friday announced the addition of Sudan as eligible countries under the Africa Middle East Region for the Export Credit Guarantee Programme (GSM-102).

The GSM-102 programme provides credit guarantees to encourage financing of commercial exports of U.S. agricultural products.

By reducing financial risk to lenders, credit guarantees encourage exports to buyers in countries that have sufficient financial strength to have foreign exchange available for scheduled payments.

The programme is available to exporters of high-value, consumer-oriented, processed products such as frozen foods, fresh produce, meats, condiments, wine and beer; intermediate products such as hides, flour and paper products; and bulk products such as grains, oilseeds and rice.

Last January, former President Barack Obama eased the 19-year economic and trade sanctions on Sudan. The decision came as a response to the collaboration of the Sudanese government on various issues including the fight against terrorism.

On 12 July, several U.S. administration agencies will decide to confirm Obama’s decision to permanently lift the sanctions or to maintain it. Last week, Bloomberg reported that U. S. officials involved in the process are supportive for the permanent lift of sanctions on Sudan.

(ST)

