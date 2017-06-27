 
 
 
SPLMN-Agar says Sudanese army attacking its positions in Blue Nile

IDPs gather to receive food provided by the WFP during a visit by a EU delegation, at an IDP camp in Azaza, east of Ed Damazin, Blue Nile state, October 21, 2015. (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters Photo)
June 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan People’s Liberation Movement /North (SPLM/N)-Agar said its fighters repulsed an attack by the government forces in the Blue Nile state on Monday.

“On the second day of Eid al-Fitr feast 26/6/2017 at 5:00 am, SPLM/N forces in Blue Nile region repulsed NCP forces and militias attack on an SPLA/N position in Khour Jadad area,” said SPLM-N-Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

The statement said the battle lasted for two hours, pointing the regime’s troops and militias have been dispersed leaving behind scores dead and injured besides large quantities of weapons and ammunition.

Ardol described the government attack as “clear violation for the declared cessation of hostilities”, saying it is a desperate attempt to take advantage of the organisational crisis within the SPLM-N.

The SPLM-N-Agar further regretted the “treacherous attack” that claimed innocent lives.

The Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

As a result of a rift that started earlier this year and its successive developments, the SPLM-N is now of split into two factions one led by Malik Agar and the other by his rival Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu.

Frustrated by the rejection of his demand for the self-determination by Agar and the Secretary General Yasir Arman, al-Hilu gained the support of the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council (NMLC) which decided to install him as a temporary chairman and relieved Malik Agar from the leadership of the armed group together with Arman.

The Blue Nile Liberation Council (BNLC) of the SPLM-N rejected the NMLC decisions and took the side of Agar and Arman. Also, the commander of the 2nd infantry front (Blue Nile), Maj.Gen. Ahmad Al-Umda has sided with Agar.

The Sudanese army has been fighting SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

Talks between the government and the Movement for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since last August. The SPLM-N demands to deliver 20% of the humanitarian assistance through a humanitarian corridor from Asosa, an Ethiopian border town.

But the government rejects the idea saying it is a breach of the state sovereignty and a manoeuvre from the rebels to bring arms and ammunition to their locked rebel-held areas in the Two Areas.

The SPLM-N last November declined an American proposal to transport humanitarian medical assistance directly to the civilians in the rebel-held areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

(ST)

